Cristiano Ronaldo trolls Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes and hails Erling Braut Haaland

Cristiano Ronaldo has trolled Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo started an Instagram craze during the coronavirus lockdown which several sports stars have attempted to copy. The Juventus striker set his Instagram followers a “core crusher” challenge.

In a video posted on social media, Ronaldo smashes through 142 reps in 45 seconds and then asks fans to beat his total. United’s new £47million midfielder Fernandes, who plays alongside Ronaldo for the Portugal international team, stepped up to the challenge. However, the former Sporting Lisbon fell 25 short of Ronaldo’s tally. “#NikeLivingRoomCup – Week One. 117 Abs in 45 seconds. Not bad for a Sunday,” Fernandes captioned the video uploaded to Instagram. But Ronaldo was not impressed as he posted the United star’s effort on his Instagram story with a cheeky quip.

“Train your arms instead!,” the ex-Real Madrid attacker wrote. One man who did gain Ronaldo’s approval is Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, who snubbed a move to United in January. The 19-year-old completed 142 reps in the allotted time as he effort was re-posted with the fist and bicep emoji. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has agreed to a 30 per cent pay cut while Juventus are struggling financially during the pandemic.

Italy was the epicentre of the European outbreak and Serie A has been hit hard by coronavirus. Ronaldo has attempted to use his platform to encourage supporters to abide by their local government rules. “In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter – our health, our family, our loved ones,” the 35-year-old recently said. “Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives. #stayhomesavelives.” Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been backed to return to the Bernabeu next season by former Portugal team-mate Jose Fonte.