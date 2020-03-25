Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘incredible act of kindness’ to help coronavirus victims emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping tackle the coronavirus with a generous donation to a Portuguese hospital

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly team up with agent Jorge Mendes to help combat the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Spanish outlet AS, the Portuguese star will foot the bill for supplies in the Sao Jao hospital in Porto.

A number of Mendes’ clients, along with Ronaldo, will put their wealth to good use by chipping in for gowns and ventilators.

The Sao Jao hospital, like many other around the globe, are struggling to deal with the vast amount of patients admitted due to the COVID-19.

Ronaldo has been self-isolating in Portugal as three Juventus team-mates tested positive for the virus.

The Serie A star has also been in Madeira to visit his mother Dolores, who was recently discharged from hospital after suffering from a stroke.

“I am lucky to have the opportunity to live to love my family and have them close to me,” she said over the weekend.

“Thank you to everyone for their support and affection. These have been difficult days but of struggle and victory.

“Now I’m at home surrounded by the love of my family, my good energy.

“I will stay here as I like to but always looking after myself first. Everything will be fine.”

Ronaldo isn’t the only famous face helping out at present.

Gary Neville has offered up beds in his hotel for NHS workers in the Greater Manchester area.

To add, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has transformed the hotel outside Stamford Bridge into a haven for doctors and nurses in west London.

The coronavirus outbreak has suspended football across Europe until at least May.