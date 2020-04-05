Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury hotel opening postponed as construction work comes to halt

Cristiano Ronaldo’s luxury Pestana CR7 Gran Via hotel was due to open in June, but due to the coronavirus pandemic fans will have to wait to visit the Juventus star’s latest venture

The opening of Cristiano Ronaldo’s brand new luxury hotel in Madrid has been postponed after construction work grinded to a halt due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Juventus star’s latest business venture was set to be unveiled shortly in the Spanish capital of Madrid, when Ronaldo spent several of his best years with Real.

However, due to the global pandemic of Covid-19, all work on the Pestana CR7 Gran Via hotel has been put on hold.

The hotel’s social media account tweeted in January: “Madrid, we’re getting closer and closer!

“The new Pestana CR7 Gran Via opens soon. Stay tuned for more details.”

The hotel was due to open in June, but with Madrid hit extremely hard by the coronavirus, the country-wide lockdown has forced all immediate plans to be scrapped.

An Italian journalist last week claimed that the hotel was to be used as hospitals to help Pestana cope with the coronavirus outbreak.

Adriano Del Monte tweeted: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s @PestanaCR7 hotels will become hospitals next week, where patients in Portugal will be treated free of charge. He will pay all medical staff. #COVID19. What a man.”

However, a Pestana Hotel spokesperson has debunked the rumour

“The information is inaccurate. We did not receive any indication in this regard,” they told AFP Fact Check.

The Lisbon branch later added: “We are a hotel. We are not going to be a hospital. It is a day like everyone else, we are and will remain a hotel.”

Ronaldo has been isolating in Madeira during the crisis, while three of his Juventus team-mates have tested positive for the virus.

Daniele Rugani was the first, before Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala both also confirmed that they had contracted Covid-19.

And paying homage to his colleagues, Ronaldo urged his followers to follow government guidelines closely to protect each other.

“The world is going through a very difficult moment which demands the utmost care and attention from all of us,” he said on Instagram.

“I speak to you today not as a football player, but as a son, father, a human being concerned with the latest developments that is affecting the whole world.

“It is important we all follow the advice of WHO (World Health Organisation) and the governing bodies on how we handle this current situation.

“Protecting human life must come above any other interests. I would like to send my thoughts to everyone who has lost someone close to them, my solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, like my teammate Daniele Rugani, and my continued support to the amazing health professionals putting their own lives at risk to help save others.”