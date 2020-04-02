Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in Matthijs De Ligt transfer as Man Utd eye move

Manchester United could get a second chance to land Matthijs De Ligt – after former player Cristiano Ronaldo convinced him to head to Juventus instead last summer transfer window

Matthijs De Ligt has been linked with a move to Manchester United after he snubbed them to join Juventus last summer.

Daily Star Sport understands the Red Devils are monitoring a move for the young centre-back after he has failed to settle in Serie A.

United were unable to tempt the defender from Ajax last summer amid interest from top clubs around the world – with former player Cristiano Ronaldo playing a part in them missing out.

The pair met as Portugal beat the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League final last year, with Ronaldo heading over to De Ligt for a chat immediately after the game.

And De Ligt revealed he had asked him to join Juventus in their chat when he was asked about their conversation after the game.

“That could well be true,” De Ligt told Dutch publication NOS when asked if Ronaldo had asked him to join Juventus.

“What I answered? I didn’t understand him at first. So I said… no, I didn’t say anything.”

“I was a bit shocked, that’s why I laughed. But I didn’t say anything. Just after the game you just feel bad that you’ve lost, that’s all you’re thinking about.”

Whilst things have not worked out alongside Ronaldo at Juventus, his opinion certainly appears to hold some weight for De Ligt.

And if he does decide that it is time to move on from Juventus, then you would expect Ronaldo to have positive things to say about United.

He transformed from a raw young talent into a global superstar at Old Trafford before departing for Real Madrid – something De Ligt would no doubt be keen to emulate if he did make the move to Manchester.

He even admitted last summer that he wore a Manchester United shirt as a child due to his admiration of Ronaldo.

“I always wanted to be Cristiano Ronaldo when [my friends and I] were playing football in the garden,” De Ligt told VI last May.

“That was especially in his time when he played at Manchester United.

“My first football shirt also belonged to him from that time.”