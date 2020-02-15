Critics blast Oscars 2020 for trying to make up for a lack of diversity with ‘woke’ speeches

Critics have called the Oscars a ‘shambles’, saying the show lacked structure and almost passed for the Grammys due to a number of ‘baffling production decisions’.

Only 23.6 million total TV viewers tuned in Sunday night, a 25 percent decline from last year and an all-time low for the ceremony on ABC, despite being packed full of celebrity appearances.

Variety said the ‘Oscars felt like a train that got jogged off its tracks’ and many expressed a similar sentiment, adding that the only saving graces were the shock wins from Parasite.

The show began with some hope as Janelle Monae and Billy Porter teamed up for a performance where at one point Monae drew attention to the lack of diversity over the years.

But even Monae singing, ‘It’s time to come alive, because the Oscars is so white,’ didn’t block criticism from the LA Times which said: ‘This year’s Oscars ceremony showed an art form in dire need of a relevancy check’.

Addressing a surprise performance from Eminem, the LA Times said: ‘Instead we got the biggest rap act of 2002 and a whole lot of jokes about the industry’s inability to see its own stasis.’

The LA Times opined that the show’s organizers tried to make up for the ‘lack of surprise, and color, in the award categories’ by organizing a diverse array of presenters and guests from all over the entertainment universe.

Naming Spike Lee and Salma Hayek among the presenters appearing on stage in Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, the publication claimed the show’s producers, Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain, also leaned on ‘clips of footage and songs from previous winners such as Slumdog Millionaire and Moonlight to inject diversity.

The LA Times said there was a ‘generational and racial divide between those presenting and entertaining onstage and the majority of nominees and winners belied a tension in the academy’.

The publication wasn’t the only one to blame a studio system that’s been ‘slow to catch up with the rest of the world’.

IndieWire hinted to the lack of diversity as it criticized the unexpected and not necessarily welcome appearance of Eminem.

‘The crowd went along with it as best they could (everyone knows the song), but a surprise performance from a white rapper felt like the strangest addition to an already white ceremony that had used its opening number to emphasize people of color,’ critic Ben Travers said.

The New York Times’ James Poniewozik said about the rapper’s performance of Lose Yourself from the 8 Mile movie soundtrack: ‘Energizing the show with nostalgia for a 2002 soundtrack feels a little passive-aggressive toward the movies of 2019.’

Across the board, critics said there was too much of a focus on music throughout the ceremony.

Deadline said it had as much music to ‘almost rival a half-hearted Grammys’.

Critic Dominic Patten said ‘not even an Oscar-winning Elton John coming out in the last half hour to semi-fulfill the classic rock role that a semi-reunited Queen blasted out last year could hit the high notes that tonight needed.’

Even the serious parts of the Oscars 2020 failed to win critics over.

Despite a general feeling that the ceremony reflected discrimination against people of color and women, reviewers complained about hearing those topics and others addressed in boring celebrity speeches.

Freddy Grey from The Spectator wrote: ‘So there was a vegan theme at this year’s Academy Awards. So the show had no host. So Brad Pitt is angry about impeachment. So someone said “workers of the world unite”.

‘So Joaquin Phoenix is mad (in all senses) about what mankind is doing to the animal kingdom. So Natalie Portman, in what she called “my subtle way”, had the names of the women directors who weren’t nominated for awards sewn into her dress.

‘So what? All these people are ridiculous. Nothing they say makes any difference to anything.’

Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson said ‘speeches were pretty unexciting’ and suggested Brad Pitt should’ve stuck to the comedic act he’d displayed in speeches earlier on in awards season ‘instead of getting a little political barb in there’.

Pitt said in his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor: ‘They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking maybe Quentin [Tarantino] does a movie about it. In the end, the adults do the right thing.’

But Vanity Fair’s Lawson commented in a review: ‘I think everyone was expecting something a little more peppery from a guy who’s been wryly entertaining us all season. Some of that sly wit would have been awfully appreciated in what was otherwise a pretty staid affair.’

Chris Rock and Steve Martin’s presenting collaboration ‘seemed like another smart play… until the first Iowa Caucuses joke’, Deadline said. Patten blamed in part audience shout-outs that ‘started with nominee Pitt, two-time winner Mahershala Ali and a string of lame swings at Jeff Bezos’ expense’ during their comedy act.

The three-hour show was made more unbearable for some critics who felt many moments in the show were unnecessary.

Variety’s Caroline Ramke was one of many who referenced ‘James Corden and Rebel Wilson’s rambling ‘Cats’ banter’. Deadline said their ‘appearance in full furry regalia was the wind blowing through the awards shows graveyard of irrelevance’.

Critics say there’s no doubt the Oscars needs a host for 2021 to prevent what the New York Times said was ‘a string of questionable choices, starting with a bizarre Russian-doll approach’ of using presenters to introduce other presenters.

Deadline said the show ‘bellowed out for a ringmaster to harness what soon became a lackluster circus’.

Entertainment Weekly called it a bit of a shambles’. ‘We can definitely lose all the introducers next year,’ Darren Franich wrote.

IndieWire said hiring a host is a must.

‘Cutting the length down from a bloated three-and-a-half hours is, too. Finding a unifying theme, or even a consistent tone, would be the ethereal pursuit for next year’s producers, while they sit in dread of more speeches like this year’s unmemorable crop, Ben Travers said.

‘So much of what was put forth during the 2020 Oscars simply didn’t work, and it would’ve added up to an ugly failure on all fronts — if not for our Lord and Savior, Director Bong.’

Parasite director Bong Joon Ho brought some of the few enjoyable moments to critics who noted his reactions of genuine shock and gratitude after it became the first Foreign Language winning movie to also win the Best Picture gong.

Others said the Oscars is no longer the biggest night of awards season as far as entertainment goes.

‘No wonder Regina King, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman have defected, at least momentarily, to the small screen,’ the LA Times wrote.

‘Streamers like Apple TV+ and Netflix, which was up for 24 awards going into the Oscars this year, have a place for them, and it’s not just as a presenter.’

The Washington Post said the Film Independent Spirit Awards has perhaps become the most entertaining movie awards show.