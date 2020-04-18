Cruise secrets: Ex ship crew reveals mortifying reason you should never do this onboard

CRUISE ship holidays offer plenty to holidaymakers as the floating hotels sail to a number of different destinations with cruisers looked after by staff throughout. However, an ex cruise ship crew member has revealed one thing you should never do on cruises.

A former cruise ship crew member has revealed submitting to one activity could result in an unpleasant repercussion. Sam Catling shared the insight in his book Seems Like Smooth Sailing. The ex cruise worker revealed that passengers should think twice about having photos taken by the professional photographers on cruises. This is because you never know what might happen to the photos they snap.

Catling revealed what his experience of the photography department on cruise ships was – and it wasn’t positive. “I can’t speak for what the photography department on every ship do with unsold photographs, my educated guess would be that they destroy them all, and with a sadistic amount of pleasure,” he wrote. “That’s probably a very accurate assumption, however some of the photographers on one of the ships I worked would scour the rejects for the very best pictures to add to their scrapbooks, which they had unfortunately titled… Minger of the Week. “I’m sure I don’t need to go into detail about the kind of pictures that made up the content of said scrapbook, but if you are familiar with the term ‘minger’ then understand that the photos were all of the highly unflattering variety.

“If you are thinking what monsters these individuals are for compiling such a cruel collage of cringe, please just try to understand, their job was incredibly boring most of the time, and they were just doing whatever they could to pass the time, so who could blame them?” Another cruise ship crew member shared with Express.co.uk a second good reason for steering clear of the professional photos onboard. Paul – who wanted his last name to remain anonymous – explained the snaps can be expensive to buy. “I wish I could tell passengers not to buy any photos of themselves on board. Way too pricey!” Paul said.

Another way you might end up wasting your money is, perhaps unsurprisingly, by heading to the casino. However, this isn’t for the reason you might think. Your chances of winning money are very low indeed. “[I also wish I could tell passengers] not to play the casino slot machines, said Paul.