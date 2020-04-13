Crysis Twitter teases feasible 2020 Crytek game news looms

The Crysis Twitter account blog posts a cryptic message and recommends a brewing statement

The initial Crysis video game was first released in November 2007 and it developed itself as one of the most effective looking games ever made. In fairness, it hold-ups rather well already.

Two follows up later on the collection rather a lot handed over the face of the planet after 2013.

Previously it seems.

The games main Twitter account hasn’t stated a peep considering that 2016 and also all of a sudden it rupture back into life earlier today, with an easy (yet filled) message that reads:

“RECEIVING DATA”

Could it be feasible that EA and developers at Crytek are wanting to reboot their once famous first-person shooter as a possible new outing on PS5 or Xbox Series X?

Or maybe a remaster remains in order? We visualize a lot of fans that would gladly revisit the very first ready an additional take place PS4 or Xbox One.

Given the price at which older launches are also arriving on Switch, we wouldn’t eliminate a Nintendo port these days either.

Some fans of the game may (or might not) realize that lately Crytek showed off a totally remade variation of one renowned Crysis location, utilizing the freshly showcased CryEngine 5.6 Tech demonstration (seen above).

Whether EA would certainly look to reboot the first game (perhaps the followers favorite) or some type of trilogy is any person’s assumption as well as up for dispute.

Why no allow us know what you want in the poll below?