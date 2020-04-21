CSGO Down: Network Server Status Latest as ‘Connecting to CSGO Network’ error hits Steam

CSGO down issues are rising in the last hour, with server status issues reported by users across social media.

Counter-Strike Global Offensive, otherwise known as CSGO is experiencing server problems this morning.

The Independent website DownDetector.com has received a massive surge of reports related to the game in the last few minutes.

Down Detector is an independent website that tracks outages across the globe by monitoring social mentions around specific topics.

And in over 3000 reports have spiked in the last few minutes with problems having first started at around 2.15am BST.

95% of those reports are supposedly related to ‘server connection’ issues

So far the official Twitter account for the game, @CSGO, is yet to comment on the issues facing players or suggest what might be causing the issues.

