‘Cult’ mom Lori Vallow waited 32 hours to tell her husband’s sons that he was dead over TEXT

‘Cult’ mom Lori Vallow waited 32 hours to tell her estranged husband’s sons that their father had died and then refused to tell them how it happened – despite having been there when her brother killed him.

Charles Vallow was shot dead by Lori’s brother Alex Cox on the morning of July 11, 2019. The 62-year-old, who filed for divorce months earlier, had gone to Lori’s home in Chandler, Arizona, to pick up the couple’s adopted son Joshua ‘JJ’ Vallow when the pair got into an argument that turned physical before Cox intervened with his gun.

It wasn’t until late afternoon on the following day that Lori reached out to her estranged husband’s sons to tell them that their father had died.

Charles’ 24-year-old son from a previous marriage, who asked that his name be withheld, provided screenshots of his text exchange with Lori to FOX10 over the weekend.

The messages reveal how Lori casually broke the news and then dodged the son’s frantic questions about what had happened and acted as though she didn’t know – even though she was at the home when the altercation unfolded and was seen on body camera footage speaking to investigators after the fact.

Police initially determined that Cox acted in self-defense, but the investigation was reopened amid a multi-state search for Lori’s children JJ and Tylee Ryan, who disappeared in Idaho in September.

At around 4.30pm on July 12, the day after Charles died, Lori texted his two older sons: ‘Hi boys. I have very sad news. Your dad passed away yesterday.

‘I’m working on arrangements and I’ll keep you informed with what’s going on. Im still not sure how to handle things. Just want you to know that I love you and so did your dad.’

‘Lori what happened,’ the son who provided the messages to FOX10 replied within a minute.

‘We are still waiting for the [medical examiner]report. I’ll let you know more when I can,’ Lori wrote back.

‘Where is he? And what happened?’ the son asked again.

‘I’ll call you when I can bub. He is here in Arizona,’ Lori replied.

The son sent another string of questions that went unanswered before messaging at 6.54pm: ‘Lori what the f*** happened. You can’t just tell us [our]dad died and disappear. You’re not too busy to just let us know he died and disappear.’

About an hour later he messaged again: ‘Lori it’s been 3 hours. You’re not that busy. I don’t care what you’re doing.’

She responded: ‘I’m sorry you are so upset. I’m so upset too. I’m trying to get JJ ready for bed. I’m waiting to hear back from the medical examiner to make sense out of all of this myself. Please be patient with me. It’s a crushing situation all the way around. I’m still trying to processing [sic]it too and what it means for JJ.’

‘When and where is the funeral? How did all this happen? I want an explanation,’ the son wrote.

‘I’m still waiting working on arrangements and sorting things out the best I can. I’ll let you know when I know,’ Lori replied.

‘Why aren’t you telling me what happened? I’ve asked numerous times. Just tell me,’ the son pressed.

The next screenshot is cut off at the top, blocking the first part of Lori’s message and the timestamp.

It reads in part: ‘It’s still all so difficult. Today I’m trying to put up a memorial page on the funeral home website. I’ll send the link to you when I have it. I love you and so does your dad!’

The son replied at 4.16pm on July 16, writing: ‘I appreciate this information but will ask these questions again because I still haven’t been given an answer. What happened. When did it happen. How did it happen. Where is he now. Is there a funeral? When is it? Who told you about his death? Give me all information you have. Please. My brother and I deserve to know.’

He didn’t submit any additional messages, but his mother, Charles’ previous wife Cheryl Wheeler, spoke to East Idaho News about how they eventually learned what had happened.

Cheryl said her son was at her home in Austin, Texas, when he received the first text from Lori.

‘We were shocked. He tried calling her back, he tried texting, but she would not answer.’

When Lori refused to provide any answers, Cheryl began searching online for information.

‘I checked the medical examiner’s webpage and found Charles had been killed the day before, and they had it classified as a homicide,’ she said.

‘We further Googled and saw all of the news reports out of Chandler. We found out that Alex [Cox, Lori’s brother] had shot him.’

Cheryl and Charles met in Austin in 1991. They were married for 12 years and had two sons together before divorcing in 2003.

Charles went on to marry Lori in 2006. She had been married three times before and had a daughter, Tylee, from her third marriage to a man named Joseph Ryan, who died of an apparent heart attack 2018.

Cheryl described Charles as a very religious man who was raised Catholic but converted The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints after meeting Lori, a lifelong Mormon.

She said she and Lori got along in the beginning but had little interaction, even though Cheryl and her new husband shared custody of the two sons with Charles and his new wife.

About a year after Charles and Lori tied the knot, Cheryl said became concerned about Lori’s mental state.

‘She just seemed off. There were a lot of strange goings-on at their home to the point that a judge ordered cameras to be put in their home to protect the children,’ Cheryl recalled.

While nothing suspicious or criminal was ever found in the video footage, Cheryl still felt something wasn’t right with Lori, who was going through custody battles over both Charles’ sons and her daughter Tylee.

‘It was so intertwined that the judge combined our cases altogether in the courtroom,’ Cheryl said. ‘It was quite odd, but [Lori] loved it.’

She said Lori appeared to enjoy ‘all the drama’ during custody hearings.

‘That’s when I learned she doesn’t do what she’s told to do if she doesn’t want to. I saw that a lot in court,’ Cheryl said.

After the cases were settled, Charles and Lori announced that they were moving to Arizona – a move that surprised Cheryl given how much money they’d all spent on the custody dispute.

Cheryl’s sons continued to spend summers with their father and his wife, and would often tell their mother unusual things about the visits.

‘The way they would describe it is that Dad went to work and Lori would leave. She has never had a job that I’ve known of, other than being a hairdresser before they married, but she would leave and go be with her family or do other things,’ Cheryl said.

Charles filed for divorce from Lori in February 2019.

In court documents, he claimed that Lori had become obsessed with doomsday and believed she was a reincarnated god sent to Earth to help prepare for the second coming of Christ.

Charles also claimed Lori had threatened to kill him if he got in the way of her mission. He allegedly told his lawyers that he feared for his life and was convinced that either Lori or her brother Alex would kill him.

Five months later, Charles’ prediction came true when he was fatally shot by Alex in July.

Alex told detectives he acted in self-defense after Charles hit him with a baseball bat – but several family members, including Cheryl, don’t believe that version of events.

‘Charles was a semi-pro baseball player. If he hit Alex in the head with a bat, he would be dead, but Charles was not a violent person,’ Cheryl said.

‘We were married and divorced and not one time, not one second, was he ever physically threatening to me. There are no police records of any domestic violence calls between him and Lori, so to say it was self-defense because he was violent — it’s just not who he was.’

Cheryl has now said she believes Charles’ death was ‘100 percent planned’ – along with two other deaths linked to Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell.

Chad’s first wife Tammy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in October, two weeks before he married Lori.

Tammy’s death was initially ruled as natural causes but an investigation was opened amid the search for Lori’s children.

Her body was exhumed on December 11 and the results of her autopsy have not yet been released, but Cheryl believes she was poisoned.

Alex Cox died aged 52 on December 12, 10 days after he got married.

His death is also under investigation pending the results of an autopsy, and Cheryl believes he was also poisoned.

Cheryl said she was not aware that JJ and Tylee were missing until police in Rexburg, Idaho, issued a news release about their disappearance days after Cox’s death.

She said she’s been floored by each new twist that’s emerged in the case.

‘It comes in waves. We think it can’t get any weirder, and then we get a phone call,’ she said.

‘I think we were numb from November to January. You can’t make this stuff up.’

She said she broke her silence about the case this week in hopes that her account will help bring JJ and Tylee home safe.

She said she wants the world to know that Charles was a good man who was victimized by ‘evil’ Lori.

‘He was a very, very kind person, and I just wish Lori would have divorced and not had him killed,’ she said. ‘It’s a huge loss for the family, friends and the kids.’

Lori and Chad were named as persons of interest in her children’s disappearance in mid-December.

Police began searching for the children in late November after performing a welfare check ordered by concerned relatives who said they hadn’t spoken to JJ, who is autistic, in months.

When officers returned the following day, they found that Lori and Chad had fled from the home.

Authorities tracked the pair down in Princeville and served Lori with a court order requiring her to physically produce the children to authorities in Idaho by January 30.

Lori failed to meet the deadline, and police are now expected to charge her with contempt of court and seek her extradition from Hawaii.

Authorities say the couple have repeatedly lied to and refused to cooperate with investigators, who believe the mother knows where the children are or what happened to them.