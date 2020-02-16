Cult mom Lori Vallow’s blissful Hawaii wedding photographs after her kids vanished

Photographs have emerged of a blissful Lori Vallow, the ‘cult’ mom who is refusing to answer questions on her missing children, dancing at her Hawaii beach wedding weeks after her children were last seen alive.

Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell tied the knot on November 5, six weeks after her seven-year-old son JJ and 17-year-old daughter Tylee were last seen alive. Police in Rexburg, Idaho, had not yet begun their search for them.

At the time of their wedding in Hawaii, Lori and Chad’s family and friends had become concerned for the children but police were yet to get involved.

It was not until late November – after the beach wedding – that authorities went to their home in Rexburg at the request of JJ’s extended family to perform a wellness check. Lori told police that JJ was in Arizona.

They returned to the house with a search warrant the next day but Lori and Chad had vanished.

They have since been laying low on the island of Kauai, attending church services. ABC filmed the pair ignoring questions as they entered church on Sunday.

They have also ignored an Idaho judge’s order for her to return to the state and produce her missing children.

Tylee and JJ have not been seen or heard from since September 23.

Their mother got rid of JJ’s service dog and put many of the kids’ belongings into storage before she and Daybell fled to Hawaii. She was in possession of Tylee’s phone, and friends of the teen say a text message which came from it after Tylee was last seen alive did not sound like her.

In addition to the kids’ disappearance, Lori and her religious author husband are at the center of three suspicious deaths.

In July, Lori’s brother Alex Cox shot her estranged husband Charles Vallow dead in her Arizona home. She had a pool party hours later.

Chad’s wife, Tammy, then died two weeks before his Hawaii wedding to Lori. The cause of Tammy’s death is unknown and her body has been exhumed.

In December, Lori’s brother Alex died in strange circumstances. He had just gotten married in Las Vegas.

As suspicion around the pair mounts, police in Hawaii say they are awaiting orders from Idaho authorities.

The police in Rexburg, Idaho – where Lori was living with the children – have however not given any indication that they intend to arrest her.

JJ’s paternal grandparents have pleaded with her to tell them where he and Tylee are.

In an interview with KSL, Annie Cushing – who is Tylee’s late father’s sister – said Lori had become obsessed with the end of the world and often talked about ‘driving off the edge of a cliff’ with the children.

‘It’s like she wanted me to be afraid of the end times.

‘There was one time where she was talking about it and she says, sometimes, I think it would be better just to get put my kids in a car and go off the side of a cliff,’ she told CBS in a recent interview.

It was inspired, she said, by her new husband who had written books about a near death experience in the past.

Chad is Lori’s fifth husband.

Details of her first marriage are not known. She was married next to Joseph Ryan, Tylee’s biological father.

He is also believed to be Colby Ryan’s father. Colby is Lori’s oldest son.

She and Ryan were married from 2000 until 2004.

They divorced and she married Charles Vallow in 2006.

While married to Charles, she adopted JJ, who has autism.

Cushing is Joseph Ryan’s sister. Joseph died in 2018 of a heart attack, 14 years after he and Lori divorced.

Annie said that after her brother died, Lori did not tell her for weeks. It is not clear why it would have been down to her to inform her, given she and Joseph were long divorced.

Annie however said she was shocked to learn no funeral service had been planned for her brother.

She also claims she watched her talking poorly about him to Tylee, after his death, and telling their daughter she was safer now that he was dead.

Cushing sent a text to her own daughter afterward saying she thought Lori had become a ‘sociopath’.

In an interview about his mother, Lori’s son Colby said he had not spoken to her or Tylee for months.

Colby also revealed that before his mother separated from Charles Vallow in 2018, she took Tylee to live with her in Hawaii.

She left JJ with Charles in Arizona, where they were living at the time.

After a brief spell in Hawaii, she returned with Tylee and separated from Charles.

He was then shot dead by her brother, Alex Cox, in July.

According to Colby, his mother told him Charles died of a heart attack. He only learned that he’d been shot dead by his uncle when it emerged in the media.

He has written his mother off now, he says.

Vallow’s first wife, Cheryl, has also spoken of her concern for Vallow’s mental health.

‘She just seemed off. There were a lot of strange goings-on at their home to the point that a judge ordered cameras to be put in their home to protect the children,’ Cheryl recalled.

While nothing suspicious or criminal was ever found in the video footage, Cheryl still felt something wasn’t right with Lori, who was going through custody battles over both Charles’ sons and her daughter Tylee.

‘It was so intertwined that the judge combined our cases altogether in the courtroom,’ Cheryl said. ‘It was quite odd, but [Lori] loved it.’

She said Lori appeared to enjoy ‘all the drama’ during custody hearings.

‘That’s when I learned she doesn’t do what she’s told to do if she doesn’t want to. I saw that a lot in court,’ Cheryl said.

After the cases were settled, Charles and Lori announced that they were moving to Arizona – a move that surprised Cheryl given how much money they’d all spent on the custody dispute.