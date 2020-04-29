Cuomo reveals his 12-step plan to reopening New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday revealed his 12-step plan to reopening state which includes keeping hospital capacity beneath 70 percent and seeing solid two-week declines in coronavirus cases in the areas he will restart but said it would take a ‘miracle’ for New York City to reach the requirements in the next few weeks.

Cuomo’s lockdown officially ends on May 15 but he said on Monday he would extend it for some regions of the state where the data suggests there is still a problem.

In upstate New York, the infection rate is believed to be as low as three percent whereas in New York City, it is nearly 25 percent, according to an antibody study the state is carrying out.

The first step of the plan is to ensure that the region being reopened has seen declining coronavirus cases for 14 days.

New York City is a long way front that benchmark.

The longest stretch of decline it saw was from April 15 – April 20 when the number of cases decreased every day for five days, until shooting back up on April 21 by more than 1,000.

Cuomo said that the data in other areas is more promising and that by May 15, roughly 14 days from now, it could be possible.

There were 335 deaths across the state on Monday which brings the total to 17,638.

There were another 3,110 cases, which brings the total number of positive COVID-19 infections to 295,106.

‘If we get to May 15, we’ll have met CDC guidelines in some part of the state.

‘Not New York City, not downstate, unless a miracle happens – please, please,’ he said.

He did not indicate when he believes the city may open again but said that whenever it is, it will bounce back economically as it has done before.

‘Downstate New York is one of the worst hit places on the globe, but it also had 9/11 and Superstorm Sandy. There will be a disturbance to the economy, I have no doubt, but we will come back in downstate New York,’ he said.

‘I’m not going to trade off economics for life and death. Public health comes first. Life comes first.

‘If we have our health, anything else we can figure out, but you have to have your health…everything else becomes irrelevant.

‘If you don’t have your health, nothing else matters,’ he said.

He also fumed about the ‘disgusting’ scenario unfolding on New York City’s subway cars, where homeless people have begun congregating and living, which he said was putting both them and mass transit workers at grave risk.

‘Respect the essential workers. That is disgusting what is happening on those subway cars. It’s disrespectful to the essential workers who need to ride the subway system.

‘They deserve better and they will have better. We have to have a system that is clean and where the trains are disinfected.

‘Homeless people on trains… it’s not even safe for them.

‘You have this whole outbreak and we let them stay on trains without protection in this epidemic? No. We have to do better than that and we will.

‘We will learn from this and be better from this,’ he said.

The governor also announced a reopening board which includes more than 100 business, civic and community leaders to help inform the process.

To be able to open again, the area must have been declining in COVID-19 cases for two weeks. Some parts of the state are likely to reach that, he said, though he did not specify which.

New York City has not had consecutive days of decline since April 20.

Data for upstate is not known, but the infection rate there is considerably lower, as suggested by the state’s own antibody testing study.

In some areas, Cuomo said it is comparable to Midwestern states that are rushing to reopen now.

‘If you look at the states, this state is different than most states. This state has New York City and then we have upstate New York. If you look at our infection rate, it’s very different.

‘Upstate it’s comparable to many states in the Midwest and the west. It’s much, much different to New York City,’ he said.

Construction and manufacturing account for 46,000 jobs in central New York.

So long as the region they were in had met the CDC guidelines and they can practice social distancing in the workplace, they can open on May 15.

He announced last week that they would be among the first businesses to get back to work.

Then it will be down to other businesses to show the state how it can enforce what he calls ‘the new normal’.

‘Businesses are going to have to do that if they want to reopen. Adopt federal and state guidelines,’ he said.

They will have to decide how to reduce their workforces to ensure everyone has enough space to maintain social distancing, and provide PPE where it is appropriate.

Cuomo has not given further details on whether or not office workers will have to wear masks or face coverings while indoors.

It is also unclear what percentage of the workforce can return to their workplaces .

A huge component in the reopening plan is ensuring that hospitals have at least 30 percent of their beds free in case there is another surge in COVID-19 cases.

Cuomo said the state learned the hard way how ill-prepared it was the first time around and that it cannot be in a similar position again, scrambling for beds and ensuring there is enough medical staff to meet the surge in patients.

‘If the hospital system in an area exceeds 70 percent capacity, which leaves you with 30 percent, those are danger signs.

‘Remember, there’s two week lag on this virus. If you hit 70 percent, you can expect the number to go up for the next two weeks as people who just got infected actually get ill and some of them come into the hospitals.

‘Seventy percent is a safe metric to use for your hospital capacity if the transmission rate hits 1.1. That’s what they call an outbreak.

‘If it his 1.1 or you are above 70 percent, you are in trouble,’ he said.

Cuomo is adopting the White House’s recommendation that for every 1,000 people, 30 tests are required. The state is currently carrying out some 20,000 diagnostic tests every day but he previously said he hoped to increase that number to 40,000 a day.

What will be crucial, he said, is ensuring the tests are easily accessible and are well advertised.

Symptomatic people and front line workers will be prioritized, he said.

‘We have to have the testing regiment in place and prioritize symptomatic people and front line and essential workers.

‘They do have a higher rate of infection because they’re putting themselves in harm’s way so we want to make sure we have the testing.

‘Do we have the right number of sites? Testing won’t work if it’s too hard to get. The advertising is very important. It has to be available but people need to know it’s available. They have to know what the symptoms are.

‘This is about people understanding it and buying into it. This is not government orders. People get it. They know the facts and they do it because we have communicated successfully the circumstance and the facts.

‘You need that testing and need it to trace the contacts otherwise you see that infection rate increase,’ he said.

Last week, Cuomo announced that Mike Bloomberg was launching a tracing program that would work to identify everyone who every infected person in New York has come into contact with to try to weed out other as yet undetected cases.

The recruiting effort for that program is underway. People with experience in healthcare are being asked to apply for jobs which Mayor Bill de Blasio said will pay between $50,000 and $65,000.

One of the things Cuomo wants to set up that has not yet been done are ‘isolation facilities’ for people to stay in and quarantine if they test positive to avoid infecting their families.

He said that many of the new infections were happening as a result of people going home and quarantining with relatives and infecting them.

To solve the problem he wants to set up the ‘facilities’. He did not give any detail on what kind of of form they would take.

It is unclear if they will be in hospitals or separate, or who will staff them.

Because the shut-down happened so abruptly, many teachers were not trained to teach children remotely and the systems that were required to permit remote learning were not in place.

‘As a society and as a community, we need better systems.

‘This exposed a lot of fundamental issues. We have to do a better job on remote learning. You have to have all the equipment, teachers have to be trained,’ he said.

He added that remote medical appointments were also going to form part of the way forward.

‘Not everybody has to show up at the doctor’s office,’ he said.

Cuomo added that there had to be coordination between schools, the transport system and people getting back to work.

One of the biggest problems about the pandemic, Cuomo said, was that the country was so ill-prepared. He now wants to set up a regional control room which will monitor areas of concern and catch and address them before they get out of hand.

He fumed that no one had warned the world about what was coming with the pandemic, lumping China, the government and the media in to a list of people who ought to be sounding the alarm about it when it was ravaging Wuhan in November and December.

Throughout the reopening plan, healthcare workers and other essential workers who Cuomo said had risked their own lives out of a sense of pride and duty to serve the public, would be put first.

They include not only doctors and nurses but transit workers and grocery store workers, cops and firefighters, all of whom have not stayed home.

He said it had been one of his biggest fears at the onslaught of the pandemic that they would refuse to show up to do their jobs but that they all had.

They will get first access to testing and will be protected with the equipment they need to do their jobs, he said.

‘They showed up. They showed up. I just finished communicating how dangerous this was to convince 19million people to stay at home, and they still showed up.

‘They didn’t show up for a pay check or because government asked them to show up. They showed up out of their values and out of their honor and dignity. That is why they showed up,’ he said.