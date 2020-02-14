Customer tips waitress $2,020 on $64 bill at Holiday Inn bar 

A Indiana waitress was pleasantly surprised when a man left behind a $2,020 tip on a $64 bill last week.

Carey Likens, an employee at a Holiday Inn in Columbus, was at her job on January 29 when a man visiting on business sat down for a drink.

The drink led to a long conversation that appears to have left a lasting impression on the man.

Likens said she remembered the Good Samaritan from a previous trip with his family at the Holiday Inn and that he was impressed by her good memory.

After the man paid his tab, Likens was collecting the receipt when she noticed the shocking tip.

Likens told Fox 59: ‘I was completely caught off guard. [I] never thought that would happen to me.’

‘I kind of gasped. I just never thought in a million years that I would get that in Columbus, Indiana serving drinks at the Holiday Inn,’ she said.

A photo of the receipt shows the man paid a total of $2,084. 20.

Recently, people have been delighted by the 2020 challenge that involves leaving behind tips with the number 2020 or 20 in it.

Last month, Donnie Wahlberg went viral after tipping a server $2,020 on a $78 bill.

The generous gift left Likens in tears and as the man left the bar, he turned around and gave the overwhelmed woman a smile.

‘It was my first day back, so it was a nice surprise,’ Likens said, adding that she had previously been out sick.

Jessica Mettin, Likens’ general manager, had to do a double take when she was inputting the receipts the next day.

‘I was like what? No way. I couldn’t believe it, but it’s true!’ Mettin said.

On her part, Likens is grateful.

‘There are good people out there. They’re all over. They’re walking among us, and you never know who’s going to do a huge gesture for you,’ she said.

‘So pay it forward and make sure to just be a good person.’

Likens said if she ever sees the Good Samaritan again, she’ll give him a massive hug. For now, she plans on saving the money.