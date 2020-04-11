Cute dog’s eyebrows make her look sad all the time – even on her birthday

English bulldog, Madame Eyebrows, always looks sad no matter what the occasion but her unique looks have earned her over 138,000 Instagram followers

A dog has gathered more than 138,000 followers on Instagram because her large eyebrows and down-turned mouth make her look like she always needs a hug.

The English bulldog, aptly named Madame Eyebrows, was born with two thick brown patches above her eyes – making her look permanently grump.

It doesn’t matter whether her owners dress her up as a flower or pop a party hat on her head, Madam Eyebrows always appears to have a frown on her face.

Thankfully, the pup’s true mood is not a reflection of her unique eyebrows and is in fact a boisterous, playful dog.

Madame Eyebrows’ owner, Janina, told Unilad she is a “very funny and very happy dog” who is a riot to have around.

The pup has racked up thousands of followers in just six months, and Janina has had a lot of fun dressing her up in bright outfits.

In some of the images, the pup is pictured next to her best friend Luna, an adopted Labrador.

She even has a funny profile with the hashtags #EyebrowsOnFleek, #GrumpyFace and #Pout in her biography.

The account also reveals Madame “lives with her family in a modern cottage” with her best-friend Luna.

Despite Madame looking unimpressed with the lab, Janina re-assured Unilad that she would be lost without her best friend.

All of Madame’s cute pics gather hundreds of comments from people who can’t get enough of her downward-turned face.

One said: “Aww bless you pretty little girl, you’re so adorable. Love you so much Madame Eyebrows.”

While another wrote: “Lol best face ever!”

And a third added: “Every single picture of her makes me smile.”