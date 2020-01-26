Cute girl, 3, plays in her very own Starbucks and Target stores built in playroom at her home

If you thought the ‘babyccino’ phase was a thing of the past then think again.

In fact, one toddler is such a fan of coffee chain Starbucks that she now has her very own store – in the playroom of her Milwaukee family home.

The adorable three-year-old girl is seen playing in her replica Starbucks store in cute snaps posted on social media by her mom.

Renèe Doby-Becht posted a series of photos of her daughter Ariah’s playroom on Facebook last week, which is complete with foolproof replicas of the coffee shop and U.S. retail store Target.

In one image, Ariah is seen beaming from behind her Starbucks counter, looking ready to serve up a cupcake from the food display or brew a coffee in spot-on replicas of the coffee chain’s signature cups.

The little girl even has on her very own barista apron with the chain’s branding on.

In other snaps, Ariah has become a store assistant at Target – where everything is as lifelike as the grown-up shopping spot.

And it really is service with a smile as the little girl looks thrilled at her branded name badge.

She’s even been awarded Employee of the month, the plaque on the wall behind the checkout reveals.

Ariah’s mother says the inspiration came from the three-year-old’s love of visiting the well-known stores.

‘Ariah’s favorite store is Target and of course Starbucks are in most Target stores,’ Doby-Becht wrote on Facebook.

It gave her the ‘crazy idea’ to ‘do something different for Christmas this year’, so she enlisted the help of her friends and family to bring the stores to life, the mom said in the post.

‘We created Target using the Melissa and Doug shopping center and Starbucks using Ariah’s cube storage unit in her playroom. Robby added wood and cheap flooring to the storage unit and I painted the rest. I will say it is very nice to have a graphic designer as a sister because Brigette really helped a lot with this project. She designed the Starbucks menus, made all the logos, price tags and sale signs and even taught me how to use the cricut machine! Mrs. C also made her Starbucks apron which I wasn’t expecting at all but I’m totally in love with!’

Doby-Behct admits she loves it even more than her daughter: ‘I’m happy with how it turned out and even happier that Ariah loves it (even though I’m probably more excited about it than her).’

It seems Target and Starbucks may be adding even more mini-me stores to their franchises if the reaction on social media is anything to go by.

The adorable snaps have been shared 9.7k times with people commenting that it is ‘the dream playroom.’

‘Well isnt that just the cutest thing ever!! I would be very excited to play in there!!’ one person posted.

Another said: ‘This is precious.’

Adults want to get in on the action too with one asking: ‘how do I make my office look like this lol.’