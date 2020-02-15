Cynthia Nixon stops Bernie crowd from booing Hillary Clinton

Actress Cynthia Nixon told a hockey rink filled with Bernie Sanders supporters to stop booing Hillary Clinton, after the ‘Sex and the City’ star told the crowd she had supported the former secretary of state for president in 2016.

‘Oh no, oh no, oh no, oh no, we’re not going to do that here,’ Nixon said, as a chorus of boos echoed around the Whittemore Center at the University of New Hampshire Monday night.

Nixon shushed the crowd and explained why she had liked Clinton – she’d be the first woman president. ‘And I thought she was unbeatable,’ Nixon admitted. ‘And let me tell you, four years ago I listened to Bernie and I loved what he was saying,’ she added.

Nixon has since felt the Bern.

Monday night’s rally – which features the Strokes and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – marked Nixon’s first full day on the campaign trail on behalf of Sanders, who she endorsed via video on Friday.

Nixon is no stranger to progressive politics having run to the left of Democratic incumbent Andrew Cuomo for New York governor in 2018.

And while her best-known character is the sarcastic super lawyer Miranda Hobbes in ‘Sex and the City,’ she gushed about Sanders like the more love-crazy character, Charlotte York.

‘You know, did you ever do this, did you ever think like, I’d like to fall in love. I’d like to meet the one,’ she asked the crowd. ‘And you make a list of what that person might be like?’

In short, in politics, Sanders fit the bill, much like ‘my wife,’ Nixon said to big cheers.

‘That’s the thing about Bernie, we love him and we want to fight for him,’ Nixon argued.

Clinton was booed at an event for Sanders in Iowa as well, at the urging of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, one of the members of the so-called squad.

Tlaib permitted the crowd to heckle Clinton over comments the 2016 nominee had made in a documentary on Sanders, saying that ‘nobody liked’ the Vermont senator.

The Michigan Democrat later apologized for her actions, which had riled up Clinton allies, and exacerbated intra-party tensions.

Sanders picked up Nixon’s endorsement on Friday.

‘I want Bernie because I know he’s for me, but I want Bernie even more because I know he’s for all of us,’ the actress said in a video sent out by Sanders’ campaign.

Earlier Monday, she told a crowd of supporters, ‘I’m here because I’m all in for Bernie Sanders. And it took me a while to get here but I’m here. And I’m *here.* My feet aren’t just wet – I’m all in. My whole body.’

She told the crowd that it was a ‘mirage in the desert’ to find a candidate who is going to please everyone.

‘Stop worrying about who other people are going to vote for,’ Nixon said. ‘Whose America do you want to live in?’

She also said the Vermont senator, who identifies as a democratic socialist, is ‘hands down the best chance we have to defeat Donald Trump.’

‘And don’t let anybody tell you different,’ she added.

Nixon was just one of the celebrity sidekicks brought to the Granite State by the leading Democratic candidates.

Besides Nixon’s appearance with Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg got a boost from actor Kevin Costner who appeared alongside him at events on Monday.

Actor Tim Robbins also traveled to the Granite State in support of Sanders, while Buttigieg benefitted from an appearance by ‘Back to the Future’ actor Michael J. Fox over the weekend.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren received similar help from the politically active actress, Ashley Judd several days back.

The campaigns have sent the celebrities out on solo missions – and they’ve played the role of opener for the candidates.

For two days straight, Sanders had a celebrity introduce him.

On Sunday, it was Robbins, who officially endorsed the Vermont senator at a Venice Beach, California rally in December.

There, Robbins appeared alongside Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – a rising political star on the left, who is coming to Sanders’ rally on the campus of the University of New Hampshire Monday night.

Robbins told supporters Sunday that he had been knocking on doors on behalf of the senator in the Granite State.

Robbins said he supported Sanders ‘because he has got the broadest coalition.’

Fox, stumping for Buttigieg in Keene, New Hampshire on Saturday, dubbed the ex-mayor ‘a very stable Rhodes scholar,’ playing up the 38-year-old’s smarts.

The actor was referencing Trump’s characterization of himself: ‘a very stable genius.’

‘That’s what the “J” stands for,’ Fox joked – as if that’s how Trump would spell ‘genius.’

Fox also joined Buttigieg and his supporters at Saturday night’s big McIntyre-Shaheen 100 Club dinner Saturday night in Manchester.

On Monday it was Costner, who endorsed Buttigieg in December, who added star power to the former mayor’s event in Nashua.

The Warren campaign sent Judd out on the campaign trail by herself on Thursday.

‘This is the most euphoric I have ever been to support the candidate,’ Judd told a crowd in North Hampton, according to Salon.

The actress played up all of Warren’s plans, saying that the former Harvard Law professor doesn’t just study ‘why American families go bankrupt,’ Judd said, ‘she abso-f***ing-lutely does something about it.’

Even though the Obama years were known in Washington for the parade of celebrities who waltzed through, former Vice President Joe Biden hasn’t had any stars tag along on his campaign stops.

He has had Olympic figure skater Michelle Kwan on the trail in both New Hampshire and Iowa. Through through her State Department work and role on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign she’s more political animal than celebrity these days.

Biden has had a number of Hollywood donors, according to FEC records on OpenSecrets.org, including Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Josh Gad, Christina Aguilera and Dionne Warwick.

Andrew Yang, who made the Democratic debate stage on Friday though is still polling in the single digits, has had a number of celebrity endorsements – though didn’t utilize them in the Granite State.

Comedian Dave Chappelle helped Yang in Iowa, pulling the 2020 hopeful onstage during a comedy show on Iowa State’s campus in the run-up to caucus night.

Chappelle also hosted two South Carolina comedy shows on behalf of the candidate.