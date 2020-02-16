Dad gives his seven-year-old son a perfect mohawk using a VACUUM cleaner and hairspray 

A father has discovered an unusual way of creating a precise mohawk – using his vacuum cleaner.

Shawn Richardson, 36, was cutting his son’s hair in the garage of their home in Acworth, Georgia, when the ingenious idea sprang to mind.

Explaining his method, Shawn said it is the fastest way he has been able to create the look on seven-year-old Spencer.

Shawn, a fitness coach, made a video tutorial on how to create the cool look.

‘So dads, your son has a mohawk, he wants it to stick up straight but combing it up in the morning when they’re angry doesn’t work very well,’ he said at the beginning of the video.

But he offered a solution, continuing: ‘So, with the expedience of technology this is easily remedied.

‘Take your hairspray, you take your vacuum,’ he says, telling his son to look at the camera.

‘Run it once, over the top, done! Ten seconds!’ he adds, moving the vacuum over Spencer’s head to draw the hair vertical and then fixing it with hairspray.

As Spencer coughs, Shawn adds: ‘Probably have your kid cover their face.’

Then as Spencer does so, he adds an extra bit of hairspray to keep the look intact.