Dad poses with his one-year-old daughter in matching pink TUTUS

A bearded and tattooed dad and his one-year-old daughter posed in matching tutus for a sweet photoshoot — though the father jokingly admitted that he could use the images to embarrass the little girl when she gets older.

Casey Fields from Kilgore, Texas, and his daughter, Lyla, posed in handmade pink tutus for a fun photoshoot with Jenn Floyd Photography.

Lyla’s mom created the tutus on her own, making perfect outfits for both her husband and daughter to wear for the special occasion.

Speaking to Good Morning America about the photo session, Fields said he would describe himself as more of a ‘manly man’. But he decided to do the fun shoot to share in this moment with his daughter.

‘When she gets older it can be something we can laugh at and I can use it as blackmail to embarrass her or something,’ he said.

During the shoot, Lyla paired her pink tutu with an adorable flowered crown while her father matched the skirt with a baseball cap turned backwards.

Fields, who has a beard and tattoos down his right arm, was also pictured painting his daughter’s toenails and coloring in coloring books with her.

Floyd shared the images on Facebook on January 18 and they quickly went viral, garnering more than 52,000 shares.

‘Cutest. Session. Ever,’ she wrote in the caption. ‘I can’t get over how perfect these turned out. Casey Fields showed his most manly side-the side that isn’t afraid to do whatever it takes to make memories with his daughter.

‘Imagine 20 years from now…they will both cherish these!’

Fields confessed that he was shocked by how much attention his photoshoot with his daughter received from strangers.

‘It blew up within two days,’ he said. ‘I’ll do anything for my daughter. It’s crazy how fast she has grown. She’s just a funny child and I love her to death.’

Some commenters thought they could see fathers in their own lives posing for similar photo sessions with their daughters, while other people just couldn’t get over how adorable the pair looked.

‘Awwwww what a great Daddy. That says, “I’ll do anything for you,”‘ one commenter wrote.

Another said: ‘Only a man who knows who he is would do something like that! a Real man!’