Dad who ‘drugged and stabbed to death his family’ says he ‘doesn’t remember anything’

A Florida father accused of murdering his wife, three children and the family dog inside their condominium earlier this year told a relative on a jailhouse phone call that he has no memory of the killings, nor the weeks preceding and following the ‘events.’

Anthony Todt’s conversation from behind bars in February has been released by Florida prosecutors along with a cache of grisly crime scene and evidence photos showing blood-stained knives and children’s clothing, as well as interviews with police officers who found the bodies of his wife and children.

Todt, 44, of Celebration, was arrested in mid-January when police entered the family’s home to serve a federal warrant in a fraud case and discovered the man living with the decomposing bodies of Megan Todt, 42, and their three children Alek, 13, Tyler, 11, and four-year-old Zoe.

The final autopsy reports released in April revealed that Todt had allegedly drugged his family with Benadryl, stabbed them and committed other acts of ‘unspecified violence.’

According to the autopsies, the slaughter was carried out shortly after New Year’s Day 2020, but the victims’ rotting bodies were not found until two weeks later.

Todt has been in the Osceola County Jail from the time of his arrest on January 13. In a jailhouse phone conversation on February 27, he told a family member that he does not remember anything that happened between Christmas and his first week behind bars.

‘I don’t remember coming here. I don’t remember anything after the events that happened, that kind of stuff,’ he said.

During the 17-minute call, which was released on Monday along with a trove of crime scene photos and interviews with police officers who found the bodies, Todt brings up his family, but does not directly address their grisly deaths.

‘I want you to know a couple of things. That I absolutely loved, honored and obeyed Megan through everything,’ he said. ‘Because a lot of things will come out, I can’t talk about it right now.’

He went on to say that on ‘the night everything happened,’ he fell asleep searching the condo for a silver Mickey Mouse necklace that his daughter, Zoe, wanted.

Todt said that after failing to locate the trinket in the jewelry box, he dozed off ‘and let’s just leave it at that.’

Although authorities said that following his arrest, Todt confessed to killing his wife and children, the jailed man told his relative that he had no recollection making the confession.

‘I have no idea what I told investigators because [inaudible],’ Todt said on the call. ‘Just know that I will protect Megan’s dignity until the very end.’

The married dad-of-three did remember wearing his crucifix with his mother’s ring dangling from the chain at the time of his arrest.

A cache of crime scene and evidence photos public by the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office show knives stained with what appears to be blood, and clothing items belonging to Alek and Tyler, including their shorts, pants and T-shirts, stained dark brown.

At the time their were found, both boys were said to be wearing their rosaries.

The State Attorney’s Office also released interviews with three responding officers who recounted entering the Todt family’s condominium and seeing Anthony on the staircase.

One of the law enforcement officers recalled that when she asked about his wife, Todt said Megan was sleeping and called out her name ‘like she was alive.’

The cops also described in graphic detail they moment they found Todt’s sons laying on mattresses on the floor of the master bedroom.

The cops said when they lifted the blankets covering the mattresses, they saw that Alek and Tyler’s bodies had turned completely black, making it impossible to discern any signs of trauma.

Their mother’s body was found in bed in the same room, but initially police could not locate Zoe.

The cops went looking for the toddler and initially could not find her. When they asked Todt about his daughter’s whereabouts, he said at first she was possibly at a sleepover, then that she was in her bed, and finally that she was in a closet.

Police eventually found the girl’s tiny body hidden beneath a blanket at the foot of the master bed next to her dead mother.

Autopsy reports showed that Megan was stabbed twice in the stomach either before or during her death based on their being blood in her abdomen, the report said.

Alek and Tyler both had single stab wounds to the stomach but did not have any blood inside their abdomens unlike their mother.

In all three, the autopsy did not point to the stabbings as the clear cause of death.

Four-year-old Zoe had no evidence of trauma to her body, the report said, but homicidal violence and a Benadryl was still listed as cause of death.

Because the victims’ bodies were heavily decomposed when they were found, they had to be identified using dental records and their blood could not be used for toxicology testing.

Earlier reports stated that the debt-riddled physical therapist had first suffocated his wife and two children but stabbed his teenage son with a kitchen knife when he fought back, scratching and biting his dad, before then slicing his wife and other son to make sure they were dead, DailyMail.com revealed back in January.

Photos made public by the prosecution also included images of Anthony Todt at the time of his arrest, showing multiple injuries to his hands, chest and neck.

DailyMail.com previously reported that the local sheriff’s department were called to the Orlando-area home at least five times after family members grew concerned when they had not heard from or seen them since before Christmas.

At the time of the murders, Todt had racked up $100,000 in debt and was facing eviction from the family home.

Eviction proceedings were also pending against his physical therapy office in Colchester.

If convicted of four counts of first-degree murder, Todt could face the death penalty.