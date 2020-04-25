Daily Fortnite shop April 23: Which skins and items are in the Fortnite Daily shop today?

Daily Fortnite skins and items released every day by Epic Games have revolved around the game’s two main events for season two. Developers have focussed on extending the available challenges and rewards as the season runs on beyond its scheduled end date this month.

Which items and skins are features in today’s Fortnite item shop?

Epic Games splits Fortnite shops between daily and featured categories, the latter of which has recently contained the most event-centric products.

Currently, the category features a selection of bundles, either Travis Scott or Deadpool oriented.

Many of these have remained in the store for at least the last three days, with individual items from the bundles also available.