Daily Fortnite shop April 23: Which skins and items are in the Fortnite Daily shop today?

DAILY Fortnite shop additions have recently heavily featured items from Epic Games’ two landmark events in Fortnite’s second season, with a variety of bundles available. Which items has Epic featured on today’s Fortnite shop?
Daily Fortnite skins and items released every day by Epic Games have revolved around the game’s two main events for season two. Developers have focussed on extending the available challenges and rewards as the season runs on beyond its scheduled end date this month.
Which items and skins are features in today’s Fortnite item shop?
Epic Games splits Fortnite shops between daily and featured categories, the latter of which has recently contained the most event-centric products.
Currently, the category features a selection of bundles, either Travis Scott or Deadpool oriented.
Many of these have remained in the store for at least the last three days, with individual items from the bundles also available.
Bundles
Scootin’ (Marvel emote): V500
- Chimichanga! (Marvel emote): V300
- Dragacorn (Marvel Glider): V1,500
- Meaty Mallets (Marvel Pickaxes): V800
- Cuddlepool (Marvel outfit): V1,500
- Ravenpool (Marvel outfit): V1,500
- Probability Dagger (Marvel pickaxe): V800
- Psi-Blade (Marvel Pickaxe): V1,200
- Psi-Rider (Marvel glider): V1,200
- Unstoppable Force (Marvel pickaxe): V800
– Cable (Marvel outfit): V1,500
- Cable Cloak (Marvel back bling)
– Domino (Marvel outfit): V1,500
- Domino Pack (Marvel back bling)
– Psylocke (Marvel outfit): V1,500
- Shurayuki (Marvel back bling)
- Astro Jack (icon series outfit): V2,000
- Astro World (icon series back bling)
- Travis Scott (icon series outfit): V1,500
- Cactus Jack (icon series back bling)
- Diamond Jack (icon series pickaxe): V800
- Goosebumps (icon series wrap): V500
- Head Banger (icon series emote): V300
Daily items
- Drop the Bass (epic emote): V800
- Glowsticks (epic emote): V800
- Prismatic Edge (rare wrap): V500
- Jubilation (uncommon emote): V200
- Liteshow (uncommon outfit): V800
- Nitelite (uncommon outfit): V800
