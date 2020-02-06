DailyMailTV EXCLUSIVE: Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager speak candidly about their family life

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are inviting audiences not only onto the set of their morning show, but also into their personal lives.

Speaking exclusively with DailyMailTV, the women talked about their family lives and the new set of their live audience show, Hoda & Jenna & Friends.

Jenna, 38, recently welcomed her third child – and first son – with husband Henry Chase Hager, a baby boy named Hal who she just can’t get enough of.

‘I’m crazy about him,’ she gushed. ‘I’m just so grateful that I have this little man that I can’t stop kissing!’

In addition to her new bundle of joy, Jenna will be releasing another project close to her heart in the coming year, a book about her late grandparents.

Set to be released April 2020, Jenna describes Everything Beautiful in Its Time as a ‘love letter’ to her late grandparents, George H. W. Bush, Barbara Bush, and Jenna Hawkins Welch.

‘This book was really about the year I lost them. I lost all of three. It’s a love letter to them,’ Jenna explained.

Hoda, meanwhile, has her hands full planning her wedding to financier Joel Schiffman and raising their two adopted daughters, Haley and Hope.

The TV host expressed her concerns about being older parents to their young girls.

‘We’re older parents, and there are great things that come with being an older parent, but the scary part is, who knows how long you’ll have on this journey with your children, and all I said was let’s lay the best foundation we can lay and make sure that forever they have someone when asked, “Do you remember?” They’ll say, “Yes! I remember!”‘

Hoda hasn’t completely ruled out adding to their family either.

Asked if they were considering a third child, Hoda replied, ‘Maybe!’

Hoda also revealed she will be walking down the aisle with her daughters.

‘We’re probably going to do it in the fall, it’ll just be a chill kind of wedding,’ she said.

As if the women aren’t already busy enough with their families, they are also welcoming a big change to their morning show – a live studio audience.

Jenna joined Hoda as her co-host for the fourth hour of Today last year, and the pair are looking forward to the new change-up.

‘That just makes it just more spontaneous,’ Hoda said.

The set underwent a major upgrade by the acclaimed interior designers, Nate Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent.

The TV hosts contacted the couple themselves about designing the studio, which Jenna describes as a ‘place where you can come and exhale.’

DailyMailTV captured the moment Hoda and Jenna laid their eyes on the new set for the first time.

The women looked absolutely ecstatic as they took a look at the gorgeous new set, and were even given a tour by the designers themselves.

The pair also teased some ‘really, really big guests’ on the horizon, including Oprah Winfrey, who will be appearing on Friday’s episode.

Hoda was even wearing a golden ‘O’ T-shirt in honor of the iconic TV host throughout the interview.

So far, 2020 is looking good on Jenna and Hoda.

‘So happy and grateful!’ Jenna said of the new year.