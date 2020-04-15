Dak Prescott issues statement after Dallas Cowboys QB accused of breaking lockdown rules

NFL superstar Dak Prescott was accused of breaking lockdown rules over the weekend as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback hosted a ‘party’ though Prescott has now released a statement on the matter

Dak Prescott has released a statement after the Dallas Cowboys star was accused of breaking lockdown rules over the weekend.

Reports from TMZ alleged that the quarterback hosted a “party” that had as many as 30 people attend, including Prescott’s team-mate Ezekiel Elliott.

It comes with the coronavirus pandemic still raging across the glob with those in Texas ordered to stay at home.

Though, in a statement, Prescott insists it was just a dinner with a lot fewer in attendance than suggested.

The statement read: “I understand and accept that there are additional responsibilities and media scrutiny that come with being an NFL quarterback, but it is very frustrating and disappointing when people provide completely inaccurate information from anonymous sources, especially now.

“To set the record straight, I know that we all need to do our best to socially distance and like everyone else, I am continuing to adjust to what that requires, but the truth is that I was with fewer than 10 people for a home dinner — not a party — on Friday night.

“I am very sensitive to the challenges we are all facing and making sure to support the first responders and medical personnel and everyone else putting in long hours.

“We are all at a time when we need to keep educating ourselves about the importance of health and isolation during this pandemic and I will continue to make sure to do my part by following the guidelines until we are approved to start returning to normal activities.”

Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones was asked about Prescott and Elliott adhering to social-distancing guidelines.

Jones said: “Yes, we certainly have communicated with Dak and Zeke, and I think they’re certainly aware now of how sensitive these situations are.

“I don’t think you’ll be seeing that any more. They’re certainly guys we have the utmost respect for.

“And I certainly know they understand the sensitivity of the situation we’re in today. It’s certainly very serious and something that we know, certainly know, they understand.”