Dan Walker: BBC host defends interviewing style after being compared to GMB’s Piers Morgan

DAN WALKER, BBC Breakfast host alongside Louise Minchin, has defended his interviewing style to a fan after they compared the BBC to Good Morning Britain host, Piers Morgan.

Dan Walker, 43, found himself defending the BBC after some fans criticised its presenters interview techniques. And it didn’t take long before the comparisons between BBC Breakfast and its ITV rival Good Morning Britain started rolling in.

Known for being mild-mannered and keeping his head during heated debates, Dan has gained a reputation for being a friendly presenter. And that’s not a bad characteristic to have, by all means. With this in mind, he’s constantly compared to that of outspoken GMB host Piers Morgan, who has gained worldwide traction for his unique interview style. But Dan had a simple explanation for their different techniques, admitting there isn’t a single approach. This particular comparison was made after Dan shared an article to Twitter from The Times titled ‘Coronavirus: 38 days when Britain sleepwalked into disaster’, a piece that delved into the UK government’s “failings” in the early stages of the deadly virus outbreak.

Captioning the post: “A long read. Behind a paywall. But worth it,” some fans immediately ambushed the presenter with questions about the BBC and why it wasn’t “holding the government to account”. One user in particular suggested BBC presenters should “show some b***s” like Piers on the rival breakfast show and challenge their interviewees more. “Are you going to mention this on @BBCBreakfast and are you and the beeb finally going to start challenging the @Conservatives government and show some b***s like @piersmorgan and ask the tough questions?” the fan asked, demanding answers. Dan always likes to converse with his fans, taking time out of his busy schedule to respond and settle any qualms viewers may have.

And this time was no different, as he explained that there are other ways of getting answers than “shouting” at interviewees. He greeted the fan before replying: “GMB do a good job but we do challenge on Breakfast. “There are many different interviewing styles and I believe you don’t have to shout, continually interrupt or grandstand (not saying they do all that) to hold truth to power. Have a good one.” But the fan didn’t leave it there.

Not satisfied with Dan’s diplomatic response, they hit back with another dig at the BBC. “I used to watch @BBCBreakfast all the time! Hated @piersmorgan!” they snapped. “Have watched the daily press conferences everyday since this all started and the @BBCWorld have pussyfooted round the important questions, not challenged the government’s actions. @GMB at least have the b***s to ask!” But many have blasted Piers for being a “scaremonger”, as he continues to challenge the government “on everything they say” throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

He recently thanked a grateful fan who praised him for “demanding the truth” about the deadly illness, in which he has been extremely vocal in his efforts to help the NHS. He vowed to continue to press the government until they give clear and precise details about what the UK’s plan is going forward, stating “the trolls won’t deter me however abusive they get”.

