Dana White provides fresh update on Khabib vs Ferguson location after delayed UFC shutdown

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson are meant to fight next month at UFC 249, but the bout is in major doubt due to the coronavirus outbreak.

UFC president Dana White insists Khabib Nurmagomedov’s eagerly-anticipated showdown with Tony Ferguson will go ahead next month, despite the coronavirus outbreak. Nurmagomedov is currently scheduled to defend his lightweight crown against the former interim 155lb champion next month at UFC 249.

UFC 249 was scheduled to take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the venue where the pair were slated to meet two years ago. The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent restrictions on public gatherings that have followed, however, have scuppered those plans. Despite the news of the New York government banning sporting events and limiting the size of public gatherings, the UFC are adamant the most-anticipated fight in the promotion’s history will still go ahead. The UFC’s efforts to keep the ball rolling have come to a halt, with the promotion indefinitely postponing their next three events – which were due to take place in London, Colombus, Ohio and Portland, Oregon.

UFC chiefs have yet to postpone Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson, which has already fallen through a staggering four times. And White is adamant the meeting of the two best lightweights on the planet will go ahead. “We’re postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib (on) April 18 is still on,” White said on ESPN’s SportsCenter. “That will still happen.” White, 50, insists the UFC will do their utmost to ensure none of their combatants or their respective teams are at risk of contracting the fast-spreading virus.

“We’re going to follow these guidelines to not have more than 10 people in a room,” White added. “We’re hoping this all clears up by April. This fight is going to happen. No crowd – whatever it takes.” The entire mixed martial arts world is currently wondering where Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson will take place, especially after the UFC’s plans to host events at their Apex facility in Las Vegas fell through late last week. White and his team are working hard to find a new location for the bout, which he’s hinted will be held outside of the USA. He said: “It probably won’t even be in the United States, but this fight is going to happen.”

Nurmagomedov, who was last in action last September, is still training as if his bout with ‘El Cucuy’ is going ahead. In a recent Instagram post, the Russian said: “I don’t understand what is going on outside the gym. I am in the gym and I am working hard. “What will happen next no one knows.” Ferguson is also hard at work in the gym, recently posting a series of training videos to his social media channels.

