Dana White says he delayed boxing venture as sport is a “f****** s********”

Dana White previously declared his intention to get into the boxing business with Zuffa Boxing, but the UFC chief told Frank Warren he decided against rushing in due to the mess the sport is in

UFC chief Dana White says he has delayed his move into boxing – because the sport is a “f****** s********”.

White revealed his plans to move into the boxing business with Zuffa Boxing in the summer of 2019.

He was pictured alongside superstar Floyd Mayweather ringside at a basketball game in last November with the pair set to work together in 2020.

But White has now revealed how he resisted the urge to jump into boxing after speaking to legendary promoters such as Lou Di Bella and Frank Warren and discovering the sport is “f***** up”.

Speaking on Frank Warren’s Heavyweight Podcast, the American businessman explained how he was shocked when he delved deeper into the boxing industry.

White said: “Last summer I told everyone that in October I was going to hold a press conference because I was going to get into boxing.

“I started doing all my due diligence and many promoters reached out to me.

“I got to meet a lot of people that I grew up envying, so it was pretty cool.

“I didn’t realise – I knew but you don’t really realise until you get into it – how f ** up this sport is. The sport is an absolute f****** s******* .

“All the different people I got to talk to from Warren to DiBella, all the greats that have ever done it in the sport of boxing, I realised how f****** bad this thing was.

“Instead of diving in head first, I’ve been taking my time and it seems like the more the sport continues to go on, the more f***** up it becomes.”

He highlighted his belief that Tyson Fury’s rematch win over Deontay Wilder should have been held in the UK rather than Las Vegas.

But he believes the venue was a representation of the disconnect between the lucrative riches of the American pay-per-view market and the passion for the sport amongst fans in Europe.

He added: “It’s hard to articulate to you how truly messed up this whole thing is.

“Literally everything about this business is a mess. There are some things I know are the problem in the United States, and I get it because the US is where all the money is.

“If you can get a guy that can break into the US and become a big star here, there is a lot of PPV money, a lot of subscription money over here.

“But I truly believe boxing has become a very European fight, and also some of these fights that have just happened, like Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury, that fight should’ve been in the UK.

“That is just my opinion, that fight should’ve been in the UK. I think you’d have done 100,000 people at Wembley or one of those big stadiums, and I still think you would’ve pulled a decent number in the US.”

He drew parallels with his only previous involvement in boxing as UFC superstar Conor McGregor stepped into the boxing ring to fight Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

He added: “The problem is, there are so many different people involved and I learnt this with the Mayweather-McGregor fight.

“It’s pretty incredible how well we worked together for Mayweather-McGregor.

“But I couldn’t do all the things I wanted to do in that fight because there were too many people involved.”