Daniel Cormier wants to replace Dana White after final UFC fight

UFC star Daniel Cormier has no plans to take it easy once he retires, with his eyes already set on the aim of replacing Dana White as the president of the sport

‘DC’ is set to bring the curtain down on his hall-of-fame career later this year after his trilogy fight with heavyweight king Stipe Miocic.

Cormier, 41, is already well prepared for life after fighting having taken on commentary and punditry roles between train camps.

The former two-division champion has aspirations of taking on a senior position with the UFC and would jump at the opportunity to become the face of the promotion.

“I think anybody in the world in their right mind would take the job,” Cormier told MMA Fighting.

“To be at the head of an organisation that does so many great things in terms of entertainment, and not only that, but community help.

“I think what people don’t see is the type of influence that the UFC has in the community. The work that they do with youth programs and programs around the world.”

As much as he’d love to succeed White at the UFC helm, Cormier doesn’t foresee the veteran promoter stepping down anytime soon.

The former light-heavy and heavyweight champion said: “I think if you ever have an opportunity or anyone has an opportunity to do a job like that.

“They would be insane not to hope to have that opportunity. But Dana’s going to be here for a long time. Dana’s the man.”

Cormier’s rubber match with Miocic was on course to take place in the summer but will likely be delayed until the autumn due to the coronavirus outbreak.

That timeframe suits Lousiana’s Cormier, who said: “That kind of falls in line with what I was thinking or what the organization and Stipe were thinking for our fight time.

“The reality is it wouldn’t really affect us in the sense of us not being able to train like we can’t right now.

“As we got closer to the fight, we’d be able to get right back on schedule. Because the fight date was so far away, honestly, it doesn’t really affect us all that much.

“I believe [the trilogy] will happen. Not exactly sure when, but I do believe it will happen.”