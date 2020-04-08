Daniel Levy ‘considering asking Tottenham ground staff to work on his private estate’

Tottenham Hotspur chief Daniel Levy has given consideration to getting the club’s ground staff to work on his own private estate in Hertfordshire while football is suspended

Daniel Levy is reportedly considering getting Tottenham Hotspur ‘s ground staff to work on his private Hertfordshire estate while there is no football being played.

According to a report from the Daily Telegraph, Spurs have claimed that Levy would pay the staff out of his own pocket rather than keeping them on their club salary.

The news comes after Tottenham announced that they would be placing a number of their non-playing staff on furlough during April and May.

Currently the ground staff have not been furloughed but Spurs have come under fire for their decision, with the club the first Premier League side to take such measures.

However, Levy has defended the move, saying: “People need to wake up to the enormity of what is happening around us.

“With over 786,000 infected, nearly 38,000 deaths and large segments of the world in lockdown we need to realise that football cannot operate in a bubble.

“We have seen some of the biggest clubs in the world such as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus take steps to reduce their costs.

“We made the difficult decision – in order to protect jobs – to reduce the remuneration of all 550 non-playing directors and employees for April and May by 20% utilising, where appropriate, the Government’s furlough scheme. We shall continue to review this position.

“We hope the current discussions between the Premier League, PFA and LMA will result in players and coaches doing their bit for the football ecosystem.

“I have no doubt we will get through this crisis but life will take some time to get back to normal.

“Many families will have lost loved ones, many businesses will have been destroyed, millions of jobs lost and many Clubs whether big or small may struggle to exist.

“It is incumbent on me as Chairman to ensure we do everything we can to protect our employees, our fans, our partners, our Club for future generations – and equally important – our wider community where we have such an immense sense of responsibility.”