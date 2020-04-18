Darren Fletcher ‘rejoins’ Man Utd after five years away from club

Former Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher looks to have announced his retirement from professional football after rejoining his former club in an informal ambassadorial role

Darren Fletcher looks to have rejoined former Manchester United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in a new role at Old Trafford.

The 36-year-old left Stoke in the summer after a two-year stay and appeared in United’s new training kit emblazoned with his initials earlier this month.

The former Scotland international won five Premier League titles during his time at the club under Sir Alex Ferguson, and was also a part of the squad that won the 2007/08 Champions League final at the expense of Chelsea.

The former West Brom man has been in attendance at several United fixtures so far this season, as well has utilising his free time to begin his career as a pundit.

Manchester Evening News have now reported that his new role is not involved in coaching, despite being linked with a more senior role in discussions over a possible restructure last year.

The Red Devils are yet to formally announce the return of their former midfielder, who spoke out in defence of Solskjaer back in January.

He told talkSPORT : “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have been selfish and could have got players in for a quick fix.

“But he wants to do the best for Manchester United long term – and he’s doing it the hard way. He has to be respected for that.

“It’s probably going to take a little bit of pain – it’s probably going to take a lot of pain.

“BI believe that if we stick with the process we will look back on this period and think, ‘yes, we took that pain, but look where we are now because of those decisions’.

“We are a great counter-attacking side, but Ole wants us to be good in possession as well.

“But we’ve lost our most creative player this season – Paul Pogba. Pogba, say what you like about him, I think he gets a hard time.

“There is no doubt we’ve missed him this season – the stats are there [to prove it].

“Relative to how people think he’s performed – whether he’s lived up to the price tag or not – Paul Pogba creates on the pitch, makes things happen, and tries things with his passes. They’ve missed that, 100%.”