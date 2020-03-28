Date identified for Chelsea players to return to training ground after coronavirus chaos

Chelsea players could return to training as soon as next Monday despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Chelsea could reopen their training ground next week, despite the increase in government restrictions relating to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The Blues may welcome players back to the Cobham facility as soon as Monday morning, according to reports.

Chelsea players and staff have been self-isolating according to government guidelines after Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for COVID-19 last week. The winger was the first Premier League footballer to contract the virus when it was announced on Friday, but the 19-year-old has since revealed he has recovered and is back training on an exercise bike. Depending on when each player last came into contact with Hudson-Odoi, the seven-day period of self-isolation could be due to end before this weekend. Chelsea’s Cobham training ground has been closed to the whole squad since Hudson-Odoi’s diagnosis but the Blues could reopen for business in the week beginning March 23, according to Sky Sports. Former Chelsea medic reveals why footballers at top clubs more vulnerable to coronavirus

The training facility situated in Surrey has undergone a deep clean ahead of the senior squad’s return, with manager Frank Lampard undoubtedly eager to get his players back up to speed after the enforced break. The Premier League is currently suspended until at least April 4 due to the ongoing pandemic, with action potentially not resuming until well after this date. Representatives from all the top-flight teams are due to meet on Thursday with the aim of putting in a place a contingency plan to complete the current campaign. Meanwhile, UEFA have announced that Euro 2020 will be postponed until the summer of 2021 to give European league more time to complete their seasons. Chelsea to focus on Moussa Dembele transfer after Liverpool step up Timo Werner interest

The competition is now set to take place between June 11 and July 11, 2021. It’s not just Hudson-Odoi who has been keeping active while self-isolating, with the majority of the Chelsea squad posting videos of their individual workouts on social media. Tammy Abraham, Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger all kept fit on exercise bikes while Willian and Cesar Azpilicueta opted for more relaxed activities in their back gardens. All of the Chelsea players have reportedly been given individual fitness programmes to follow while they are away from the training ground.

However, Mason Mount has been forced to apologise to Chelsea bosses for playing football in public when he was meant to be self-isolating. The Blues midfielder was spotted enjoying a kick-about with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at a football centre near Barnet on Sunday. Mount is thought to have been reminded of his responsibilities, while the 21-year-old also phoned members of the Chelsea hierarchy to apologise. Rice, a friend of Mount’s from their youth, was not under the same restrictions from his club as West Ham players are not in self-isolation.