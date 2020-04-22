Daughter of murdered UW doctor and husband was dating the main suspect

The main suspect in the murder of a University of Wisconsin doctor and her husband was dating the couple’s daughter and had moved in with the family, DailyMail.com has learned exclusively.

Khari Sanford was a schoolmate of their daughter Mimi Carre and had been involved with her romantically, sources say.

One source said he had recently moved into the couple’s $600,000 home a few blocks from the university campus. ‘They had taken him in,’ said the source.

Last year Sanford enrolled at Madison West High School, close to where the couple have lived since 2004, and was listed as a receiver on the school’s football team. Previously he had lived in the city’s south side.

Police say Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and her husband Robin Carre, 57, were victims of a ‘calculated, cold-blooded and senseless murder.’ They said the couple were targeted.

A jogger discovered the couple’s bodies in a ditch in the University of Wisconsin Arboretum on Tuesday last week. They had both been shot. Carre was dead at the scene and Potter was transferred to the hospital where she died.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said they died from ‘homicidal related trauma.’

Sanford, 18, was arrested late Thursday. The following night, a friend of his, Ali’jah Larrue, 18, was also arrested.

Both have been charged with two counts of being a party to first-degree intentional homicide.

They are being held in the Dane County Jail and are expected to appear before a judge on Tuesday. They face life in prison if convicted. Police have not released a motive for the murders.

Police would not comment on Sanford’s relationship with Mimi. ‘All we can say at the minute is that he had a connection to the family,’ University of Wisconsin Police spokesman Marc Lovicott told DailyMail.com.

Carre and Potter had three children, Jonah, Ezra and Mimi. All are in their late teens or early 20s.

Lovicott had previously told the Associated Press: ‘We are confident these are the two guys.’

Sanford was charged with felony auto theft last year when he lived in the Madison suburb of Middleton.

A criminal complaint said while his foster parents were in Africa, he disabled the home’s security camera and stole their car. Several days later he was found sleeping in the vehicle.

‘He was upset with his foster parents when he took the car,’ police say at the time. He accepted responsibility for the theft and was admitted into a deferred prosecution program. One of Sanford’s foster parents — who asked not to be identified — told the local ABC affiliate WKOW that she had no role in the decision to allow Sanford to remain in the community instead of facing jail.

She declined comment when asked if she agreed with the decision.

While still in the deferred prosecution program, Sanford posted a picture of himself holding a gun to his Facebook page.

In another post last year he wrote: ‘we gon change this world, cause it’s time to let our diversity and youth shine over all oppressive systems and rebuild our democracy.’

In other posts, he wrote: ‘Used to be a wild child I had to calm down.’ And ‘…came from nothin.’

The murders of Potter, an associate and director of employee health services at the university, and Carre, an educational consultant who was also a well-regarded soccer coach, has shocked the university faculty. Students are not currently on campus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Words cannot express our grief… Our sadness is immense,’ Dr. William Schwab, professor and interim chair for the University of Wisconsin’s Department of Family Medicine and Community Health. Schwab posted on the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health website.

He described Potter as ‘wise, warm, and always supportive.’

‘There are so many in our department whose lives have been touched by Beth; her loss will weigh heavily within us,’ Schwab added.

The university said Potter ‘championed initiatives aimed at fostering the wellness of her health care colleagues.’

‘She dedicated her career to the health of families, women and underserved communities, as well as the education of medical students and residents.

Carre headed up the Regent Soccer Club in Madison. A note on its website said he was ‘a friend, mentor, coach and face of our club for a long time.’

Police spokesman Lovicott said ‘really good police work and help from our community’ led cops to the suspects.