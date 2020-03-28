David Adeleye opens up on Tyson Fury training camp experience as he eyes world title

The 23-year-old won his first professional bout in December by knockout and not so long ago had to juggle his boxing training around his University degree

David Adeleye once juggled boxing with university but he is now hoping his education with Tyson Fury will give him the grades to become world champion.

The heavyweight prospect has already shared the ring with the world’s No.1 in the division.

Adeleye, 23, turned pro last year with Frank Warren and made his debut in December with a one-round knockout of Lithuanian journeyman Dmitrij Kalinovskij.

Then he was drafted in by Fury to help him prepare for his win over Deontay Wilder last month in Las Vegas.

“It was incredible to be part of his team for the training camp,” said the Londoner.

“I flew out there, I learned so much, everyone was trying to prove themselves against Fury.

“I loved it, it was a great experience.

“I know the sport of boxing very well but when you get involved in it at that level you see so much more.

“Tyson is a down to earth guy, anything you wanted to know you could just ask him.

“There are a lot of tricks you learn from him. It’s a whole different sport at that level.

“I’m a man who loves to learn.”

Adeleye was a talented amateur out of the Dale Youth Club in London and won the senior ABAs in 2018.

That was while he was juggling boxing and university where he earned a degree in Business Management from Wolverhampton Uni.

“I wanted to get a degree before I fully focused on boxing,” said Adeleye.

“This is a sport that you can be retired at from 40 and there’s a lot of life left to live after boxing.

“Now I’m done with that I can put it all into boxing.

“But it was challenging at the time.

“I was lucky my lecturers were flexible with me.

“They knew I was training hard for boxing and not just slacking off or going out partying.

“It’s a different way than being a usual student.

“A few times I bumped heads with my housemate because he was bringing too many people round for parties.”

Like every other sportsperson, Adeleye’s career is on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic but he will be back out on July 11 if restrictions on boxing are lifted in the UK.

“I’m only at the start and I’ve got a lot of years to progress in this sport,” he added.

“This is a great time for British heavyweight boxing at all levels and I can’t wait to start getting involved in big fights down the line.”