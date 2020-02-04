David Beckham gives fans a behind the scenes look at Inter Miami’s gleaming new stadium

With little more than a month until Inter Miami kicks their first ball in the MLS, David Beckham has given fans an insight into developments at his yet to be completed football stadium and training facilities.

The former Manchester United and England midfielder showed off the ongoing work at Lockhart Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as contractors continue to develop the site ahead of the new season.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham, 44, revealed an immaculately manicured pitch surrounded by four large terraces that appear close to completion in what will be the team’s home for the next two years.

In keeping with the team’s home and away colours, the 18,000 capacity stadium, formerly the home of Fort Lauderdale Strikers before their departure in 2016, boasts pink, black and white seating.

Captioning the shot, Beckham admitted he couldn’t wait to see his dream of launching a new football franchise finally realised after two years of uncertainty.

’40 days and counting .. This is becoming more real every day… So excited,’ he wrote.

Led by Uruguayan coach Diego Alonso, Inter Miami will play their first two seasons in Fort Lauderdale until work is finally completed on their ambitious 25,000-seater Miami Freedom Park, costing $750m.

The sprawling complex, which will include hotels, restaurants, shops and a state of the art training facility, is scheduled to launch in 2022.

Beckham, who is in Florida to oversee the final preparations ahead of Inter Miami’s inaugural season, also posed for a selfie with the club’s Managing Owner Jorge Mas and Sporting Director Paul McDonough.

The retired footballer originally announced plans to develop a new MLS franchise in 2014, months after ending his six-year, trophy laden spell with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Beckham had originally been given an option to develop his own franchise exercise an option to purchase an expansion team at a price of $25 million when he joined the league in 2007.

Their first game will be an away fixture against Los Angeles FC on March 1, followed by a first home game against Beckham’s old side Los Angeles Galaxy on March 14.

Last month Beckham’s new team finally got to play after more than six years of planning.

The expansion MLS club’s inaugural training camp opened at Barry University, with about two dozen players on the field.

Last August the proposed site for Miami’s new stadium was found to be far more toxic than previously expected, according to an environmental analysis.

The Miami Herald said the analysis found arsenic contamination reaching more than twice the legal limit, and surface-level soil samples containing hazardous debris at the Melreese golf course site, where people have played golf for more than 50 years.

The 131-acre site is being considered for a sprawling billion-dollar commercial and stadium complex that would be home ground for Inter Miami.

Three months ago it was announced the Beckham family businesses took huge hits, losing more than $35m in profits.

Beckham’s company DB Ventures saw profits drop from £23.2m to £11.5m, new figures have revealed in November last year.

Victoria Beckham’s fashion business also plunged by almost £36 million into the red after making losses of £12.5 million in 2018.

David is thought to have lent his wife some £600,000 for her Victoria Beckham Ltd business, after he bailed out his wife’s company with a £23 million cash injection last January.

However, the couple were still worth £355m combined in 2018 and are in UK’s top 50 highest taxpayers.

David’s company saw a vast drop in profits over the span of a year, after he set up the firm to boost profits from the Beckham brand.

Revenue for Victoria’s holding company went down from £42.5 million in 2017 to £35.8 million in 2018 as the company was restructured.

The Beckhams’ property portfolio includes a £31.5 million mansion in West London and a lavish £6 million country abode in the Cotswolds.

They sold their Mediterranean-style home in Los Angeles last year in an off-market deal for more than £25 million.

Inter Miami are said to be preparing big-money offers for both Luka Modric and Edinson Cavani as the new franchise prepare to start life in MLS.

It has been claimed Inter Miami are prepared to offer Modric a ‘dizzying salary’ that will double his current deal with Real Madrid.

Last January Beckham joined his Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ team-mates by taking a stake in non-league side Salford City.