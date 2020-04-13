David Beckham hailed as ‘one of the best of all time’ by Brazil legend Ronaldo

David Beckham and Ronaldo discussed their playing days during an Instagram live video on Wednesday.

David Beckham is one of the best players of all time in the middle of midfield, according to former team-mate Ronaldo. Beckham played alongside the legendary Brazilian at Real Madrid for four years.

Beckham, who is currently on lockdown with his family, spent Wednesday afternoon on Instagram live with Ronaldo. The iconic midfielder discussed their time together in Madrid, during which time they won La Liga together in 2007. Ronaldo spent some of the best years of his career at the Bernabeu, scoring 83 La Liga goals in 127 games. But he jokingly declared he should have been thanking Beckham for his deliveries during their time together.

The legendary striker claimed Beckham was one of the best players he played alongside, while discussing their time on the pitch together. Ronaldo said: “For me, you were one of the best of all time in the centre, the way you touch the ball, could put the ball wherever you want, and without looking at me the ball would come. “I should thank you for many balls you gave to me. “You were amazing.”

Beckham was also full of praise for Ronaldo, and thanked him for playing a part in his 2003 transfer from Manchester United. The Englishman left United after 12 years in 2003, signing for £25million. And he thanked Ronaldo for helping him integrate into the fabric of the club. Beckham explained that, due to the culture difference, it was difficult to make the switch from the Premier League to La Liga, but that Ronaldo helped him do it.