David Cameron backs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to quit royal life

SEBASTIAN SHAKESPEARE Prince Harry licks his wounds after admitting that he ‘had no option’ but to quit royal duties, David Cameron has stepped forward to offer him and Meghan some words of comfort.

The former prime minister says he believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life outside the Royal Family in North America could be a success for them and ‘the Firm’ they left behind.

‘This is a discussion for the Royal Family to have internally, but I’m sure they can make these arrangements work,’ says Cameron, who left Downing Street after he lost the Brexit referendum in 2016.

This is a bit of deft diplomacy on Cameron’s part, given he was himself guilty of an embarrassing breach of royal protocol.

When he was PM, he passed on a private conversation he’d had with the Queen, revealing that Her Majesty had ‘purred down the line’ when he told her about Scotland’s rejection of independence in the 2014 referendum.

His experience of being prime minister has helped him understand Harry and Meghan’s troubled relationship with the media, he says.

‘I think anyone who’s been in the public eye and had to cope with some of the pressures that you get from the media, they’re going to all have some sympathy,’ Cameron says.

‘When you’re in politics — and if you’re prime minister and you’re getting shot at from every angle — you do at least think: ‘Well, you know, one day I won’t be prime minister and I’ll return to a more private life.’ I suppose in the Royal Family you’re facing that potentially for ever.’

Cameron is a royalist and described Harry as a ‘nice and a thoughtful young man’ in a TV interview in Australia. The Prince voiced his displeasure last week about the terms on which he and Meghan had agreed to give up all royal duties in order to pursue their ‘financial independence’.

In a speech at a Chelsea restaurant, Harry said he and Meghan were standing down from the Royal Family with ‘great sadness’, but that they had ‘no other option’.

He added that he wanted them and their son, Archie, to have a ‘more peaceful’ life.

Property guru Phil Spencer usually finds one Allsopp enough — namely his co-star on Channel 4’s Location, Location, Location. But in this photo he is sandwiched between Kirstie and her TV presenter sister, Sofie, 39.

‘One Allsopp sister is usually plenty to have to deal with on my own, but I went round to Kirstie’s yesterday and there was a pair of them,’ he said as he posted this charming selfie of the three of them in a bed.

Trouble is, Kirstie, 48, and Sofie are so alike it is difficult to know which is which. ‘Sofie is on the right,’ Phil tells me. ‘We were filming Kirstie’s Christmas show for this year — and hiding from the crew upstairs in bed.’

There is also a third Allsopp sister, Natasha, 33. But clearly there wasn’t room for her.

David Gilmour might be a rock star, but to his wife, author Polly Samson, he is but a mere servant.

‘I’m her geisha. I am summoned into her shed once in a while and she’ll read me something she’s written,’ David told me at the Costa Book Of The Year Awards.

Polly has spent the last three years writing A Theatre For Dreamers, which is out in April.

‘I’m very demanding,’ admits Polly, adding gallantly: ‘We always work together on whatever we’re doing, so actually the book is as much David’s as it is mine.’

It is not often the Countess of Wessex needs to wear a name badge on official business. But Sophie was in no hurry to remove the one she was given yesterday, after her visit to Surrey University’s Health Sciences Institute in Guildford.

Sophie’s badge, which said: ‘Hello My Name Is Sophie’ reveals how she supports an initiative masterminded by Dr Kate Granger, who died from cancer four years ago.

The Twitter campaign she started, called #hellomynameis, sought to encourage better communication between doctors and patients.

Sir Michael Palin, who had heart surgery last year for a leaky valve, has spoken for the first time about his operation.

‘I’ve got a new heart as I had a loose valve which had been diagnosed five or six years ago,’ he told me at the National Television Awards. ‘I had to go in for heart repair last summer and they carved me up.’ The 76-year-old ex-Python says he plans to continue travelling. ‘Travel is just part of my life,’ he says. ‘It’s something that becomes necessary, an addiction, but as long as I have good health, I will keep on travelling.’

Rufus Sewell is still waiting for the call from James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli.

‘I’m always hoping one day to be in a Bond. But I’m just the right age now to be the Bond before the last one,’ the actor, who stars in the BBC’s Agatha Christie adaptation, The Pale Horse, tells me. ‘I thought of myself as more of a bad guy — maybe an older bad guy.’ Perhaps Bond’s father? ‘Not quite — cheeky!’

Actress Imogen Stubbs says she will not be following in the footsteps of Laurence Fox, her co-star in a stage production of Strangers On A Train, after his provocative appearance on BBC’s Question Time.

‘I would never go on Question Time, absolutely not. I’ve been asked but wild horses couldn’t drag me’, she insists. ‘Question Time is a hiding to nothing, whoever you are, because whatever you say is going to have a lot of people disagreeing with it. I think anyone on it needs to understand that.’

And she wasn’t too impressed with her former colleague’s contribution. ‘It’s difficult because we live in a world where you have to be careful with what you say. He said things which didn’t sound particularly well thought-out,’ she tells me.

‘I try not to give my opinions too publicly on sensitive issues.

Help is at hand for Prince William after I revealed yesterday that his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, always beats him at tennis. The U.S. champion Pam Shriver, a three-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, has offered to come to his rescue. ‘I will be at Wimbledon this year and I’m happy to give Prince William some tennis coaching,’ she tells me. ‘But maybe it’s better for their marriage if Kate keeps winning their matches.’

Has living in Hollywood gone to James Corden’s head? Back in 2011, the Gavin & Stacey actor said of High Wycombe, where he grew up: ‘I love it all . . . I mean it’s kinda blissfully ordinary.’

Corden, who has been living in Los Angeles for the past five years, now seems to have changed his tune. The Late Late Show presenter, who earns £5 million a year, declares that the Buckinghamshire town is ‘a sort of s**t bit between London and Oxford.’