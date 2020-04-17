David Haye relied on old nemesis Audley Harrison for assist with most current endeavor

David Haye has gone on from his in-ring rivalry with Audley Harrison and also transformed to his fellow previous heavyweight for aid in his most current trip to dominate the globe of online poker

David Haye had a tough competition with Audley Harrison.

Yet their fight was cleared up when Haye knocked senseless Harrison inside 3 rounds to maintain his WBA heavyweight title back in 2010.

It is an indication of just how far things have come given that their in-ring fight that Haye has actually now looked to Harrison for aid with his most current venture.

The retired fighter, now a promoter in charge of an additional of his old rivals, Dereck Chisora, has been on a year-long journey to find out the game of texas hold’em.

Haye went from complete amateur to competing on the planet’s largest online poker competition outside of Las Vegas, Grosvenor Casinos’ Goliath Poker competition in Coventry.

The journey has actually been recorded in a new, fly-on-the-wall docudrama, David versus Goliath – as well as Haye transformed to Harrison for not likely help in his journey to the online poker table.

Haye stated: “Audley as well as I go a lengthy method back, initial meeting as amateur boxers working our method up the positions, he was a little older than me, but we always jumped on actually well.

“Whilst as professional’s we dealt with each other in my 2nd globe title defence I constantly had a whole lot of respect for Audley as well as how he managed his very own occupation.

“He was a remarkable mentor during this online poker trip and I really do credit scores him with the success I had. He talked in my anguage, was extremely patient as well as operated in a way I fell in love with the game.

“Audley was a full game changer, as a fellow former specialist athlete our minds work in similar means. He understood I needed to learn by doing.

“Making mistakes and paying the cost, just like in sparring.”

David Versus Goliath will be offered to see as well as download and install on Amazon Prime from Friday 17th April.