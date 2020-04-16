David Moyes names his biggest Man Utd and Everton transfer regrets

The West Ham manager only made two major signings in his brief spell at Old Trafford, but he revealed that he has his eye on some other major players, who he was unable to get over the line

David Moyes has confessed that he wanted to sign the likes of Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas during his time in charge of Manchester United.

Moyes succeeded Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford in July 2013 but results and a failure to qualify for the Champions League led to his dismissal less than a year later in April 2014.

The Scottish manager signed just two players during his reign at United, neither of whom went on to be a huge success at the club.

He spent almost £70m combined to bring Marouane Fellaini from his former club Everton and signed Juan Mata from Chelsea, but Moyes says he had far greater transfer ambitions.

“Toni Kroos would certainly be the one [to Manchester United],” he admitted on beIN SPORTS’s Keys & Gray Show, which is available on YouTube.

“At that time we [Manchester United] were very much after Gareth Bale and Cesc Fabregas but I’ve got to say prior to that, at Everton, we were really close to close to a lot of good players.

“We just couldn’t quite get them over the line on several occasions.”

Kroos ended up leaving Bayern Munich for Real Madrid in a £26m deal just months after Moyes was sacked.

Prior to the move, the midfielder had a deal in place to join Manchester United after agreeing terms with the former Preston boss.

However, after Moyes was sacked and Louis van Gaal replaced him, the dutch manager decided against signing Kroos.

Moyes also admitted he was a huge fan of Michael Essien, who starred in Chelsea’s title winning sides of 2006 and 2010.

“One of them would be Michael Essien [to Everton],” he added.

The 52-year-old was in charge at Goodison Park for over a decade and brought Wayne Rooney though the club’s academy before selling the star to Man Utd in 2004.