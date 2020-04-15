David Moyes opens up on his regret over leaving Everton for Man Utd

David Moyes failed at Manchester United after leaving Everton to join the Old Trafford club in 2013, a move the Scot admits he still has some regrets over to this day

David Moyes admits he has regrets about leaving Everton to join Manchester United in 2013 because of the team he left behind at Goodison Park.

The Scot spent 11 successful years at Everton after taking over from Walter Smith in 2002, steering the Merseyside club into the Champions League qualifying rounds in 2005/06.

But when United came calling in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson ’s departure, Moyes couldn’t turn the opportunity to manage at Old Trafford down.

He got off to a decent start in the Red Devils hot-seat, winning six of his first 11 Premier League games in charge – including a 1—0 victory over Arsenal.

Nevertheless, Moyes’ dream move quickly turned into a nightmare, with eight defeats in his next 23 outings leaving United down in seventh and forcing club chiefs to sack him after just 10 months.

The 56-year-old has struggled since that infamous sacking, enduring unsuccessful stints at Real Sociedad, Sunderland and West Ham.

And while he insists he doesn’t regret joining United, Moyes still feels remorse about waving goodbye to Everton.

“I think I’ll always look back and regret leaving Everton because of the team and the players I had built at that time,” he said on beIN SPORTS’ Keys and Gray Show.

“But I’ll never be regretful for joining Manchester United or doing what I’ve done”

Moyes spent six months as interim manager at West Ham before leaving at the end of the 2017/18 campaign, before returning to the London Stadium when Manuel Pellegrini was dismissed in December of last year.

He has failed to inspire a turnaround for the relegation-threatened Hammers, winning just two of his 10 games in charge so far.

Yet when asked if he considers himself a better manager now than when he left Everton, Moyes said: “I believe so, because of experience as much as anything.

“I think when you’ve got over 900 hundred games under your belt, the majority of them in the Premier League, I think it gives you that experience of working at that level, and working with different players.

“But I’ve got to say every club I’ve been at has been great. Every club, Manchester United, Sunderland, has shown me different things. [I’ve] experienced different parts of it, and I think that’s why now when you get to this stage at this level, I think you’re in a better position to manage.”