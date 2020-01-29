David Schwimmer harpoons hopes for a Friends reunion

Friends star David Schwimmer has harpooned hopes for a reunion of the iconic sitcom but suggested an ‘all-black or all-Asian’ reboot of the show could work.

Speculation had hit fever pitch Friends was headed for a comeback to celebrate its 25th anniversary – after David, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrox, Matt Le Blanc and Matthew Perry – reunited on Instagram in October.

But David, 53, who played paleontologist Ross Geller on the show, shut down rumours of further episodes but said he would be open to an one-off, chat-show reunion in an interview with The Guardian.

He said: ‘I just don’t think it’s possible, given everyone’s different career trajectories.

‘I think everyone feels the same: why mess with what felt like the right way to end the series? I don’t want to do anything for the money.

‘It would have to make sense creatively and nothing I’ve heard so far presented to us makes sense. Maybe there should be an all-black ‘Friends’ or an all-Asian ‘Friends’.

David said he was ‘well aware’ of the show’s lack of diversity and had campaigned for years’ for Ross to date women of colour.

Friends has come under fire in recent years after some claimed there were elements of sexism, homophobia and transphobia in the series -but David insisted he ‘doesn’t care’ about the disapproval, and says people should look at ‘what the show was trying to do at the time’.

The star said the show was groundbreaking in its time for the way in which it handled storylines such as sex, gay marriage and relationships

The star added that he is still in touch with all his fellow cast members, adding he was probably closest ‘on a regular basis’ to Matt Le Blanc.

The show originally ran for 10 seasons between 1994-2004 and made worldwide stars out of the six lead characters – Schwimmer, Aniston (Rachel Green), Cox (Monica Geller), Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Perry (Chandler Bing.)

In October, Jennifer shared an Instagram photo reuniting with her castmates, which broke world records and currently has 15.4 million likes.

David’s comments come after the much-lauded Friends reunion special was downgraded to a ‘maybe’ according to people at HBO.

When the premium network held their panel at the TCA Winter Tour on Wednesday HBO Max’s chief content officer Kevin Reilly addressed the special.

‘There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest aligned to push the button on it,’ he said. ‘Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe.’

Friends fans were sent into a frenzy back in November when The Hollywood Reporter revealed a Friends reunion special was in the works at HBO Max.

That report indicated all six of the main stars – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – would return, along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

The site’s sources stressed that the deals, ‘were far from done,’ and when they do close, they still have to figure out the schedules of all the busy stars.

A week after the news broke, an insider confirmed to People that the cast are in talks, but nothing is official and they were in no rush to make this happen.

‘It really depends on how things shake out,’ said the insider. ‘It has to be the right treatment, and the right timing.’

The source insisted it would not be a reboot and would be similar to the Will & Grace and Mad About You revivals, though it would be more, ‘freeform.’

‘We’d love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,’ she said. ‘So we’re just trying — we’re really working on something.’

Jennifer also mused about a potential reunion while appearing on the Ellen show in November.

‘We’d love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,’ she said. ‘So we’re just trying — we’re really working on something.’