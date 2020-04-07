Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon filmed running together in lockdown rule breach

A number of football players have been caught breaking Government coronavirus guidelines during lockdown, and Tottenham’s Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon are the latest to be caught out

Tottenham have fired a warning to their players to stay safe and follow the rules after two stars were allegedly filmed running together during the coronavirus lockdown.

The first-team players – claimed on social media to be Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon – were apparently seen jogging together in north London amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The alleged pair were filmed by a passerby on Monken Hadley Common near Barnet in north London. And it was also claimed that team-mates Tanguy Ndombele and Serge Aurier were also out on their constituted daily exercise.

Yet while Government guidelines permit individuals to exercise once each day, they state that this should be done either alone or with a member of their household, as well as shopping for basic necessities such as food and medicine, while maintaining a 2m distance from other people.

But in the video the players reportedly in question were not the instructed two metres apart while out jogging, as per the latest UK Government social distancing guidelines.

Addressing the online claims, a Tottenham Hotspur spokesperson told the Daily Star Online: “All of our players have been reminded to respect social distancing when exercising outdoors.

“We shall continue to reinforce this message.”

The video comes as several other high-profile footballers have broken Government coronavirus guidelines since they were put in place.

Mason Mount was one of the first, as the Chelsea star met up with best friend and West Ham ace Declan Rice at a football centre in London on March 15.

Jack Grealish then crashed his car after the Aston Villa captain partied with friends two weeks later in the outskirts of Birmingham.

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker also allegedly hosted a party, and invited two escorts for a “a three-hour sex session” with a pal, according to the Sun.

Sanchez has been a regular for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

Still in his first season at Spurs, opportunities have been hard to come by for Sessegnon, who has started just four games this term in the Premier League, as well as infrequent appearances in Europe and cup competitions.