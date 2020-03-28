Dayot Upamecano transfer twist amid Arsenal and Liverpool interest

Arsenal and Liverpool are battling with Barcelona in the race for Dayot Upamecano – and reports claim he could now be available cheaper than expected due to the coronavirus crisis which has hit RB Leipzig

Dayot Upamecano is set to be one of the stories of the summer transfer window.

The long-term Arsenal target, tipped to partner fellow Frenchman William Saliba in a new-look defence, has attracted the attention of a host of top clubs.

Liverpool are also said to be monitoring the 21-year-old as part of a shortlist to replace the outgoing Dejan Lovren whilst La Liga giants Barcelona are also keen.

Upamecano is believed to have a €60million release clause at current club RB Leipzig with his contract due to expire at the end of next season.

But Catalan newspaper Sport now claim the Bundesliga club could accept selling Upamecano for a lower price as they cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus crisis, which has seen many German sides put transfer business on hold.

According to Sport Bild, Upamecano has already made a decision on his future and told RB Leizpig he wants to leave in the summer.

But he is undecided on his destination having recently claimed “clubs love him” as he considers his options.

“As I said, first I focus on RB Leipzig and then about what I intend to do, but there are clubs that love me,” Upamecano told Mundo Deportivo in February.

“I will speak well with my agents and my parents at the end of the season. And we will make the right decision.”

In a further interview, he insisted he will keep his feet on the ground and discuss his future when the current season ends.

“I feel very good at RB Leipzig,” Upamecano said in an interview with Foot Mercato.

“I like my team-mates, the staff and my club. For the moment, I am still under contract until 2021. I am going to have to continue to train well and play matches.

“Even though I know that there are clubs that want me, that is certain, I am keeping my feet on the ground.

“We will discuss my future at the end of the season with my agents and my family.”