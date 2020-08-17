De Bruyne named Premier League Player of the Season ahead of Henderson

MANCHESTER CITY’S KEVIN De Bruyne has been named the 2019-20 Premier League Player of the Season.

The Belgian produced 20 assists during the top flight campaign to equal Thierry Henry’s record and scored 13 times to help Pep Guardiola’s men finish second in the table.

Liverpool beat City to the title, to end their 30-year wait for league success, and Jurgen Klopp was named manager of the season.

Reds full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold clinched young player of the season after he played a key role in bringing the championship back to Anfield.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was named the Football Writers’ Association Football of the Year last month.

De Bruyne, Alexander-Arnold and Henderson are joined on the list of nominees by Sadio Mane, Danny Ings, Nick Pope and Jamie Vardy.

He is the third Belgian to win the award – voted on by the 20 Premier League captains, a panel of football experts and supporters – after Vincent Kompany (2011/12) and Eden Hazard (2014/15).

Tottenham attacker Son Heung-min’s strike against Burnley in December – where he ran the length of the pitch – scooped goal of the season.

