Dead woman and bound man in bathtub are found in Kokomo, Indiana

Police are seeking suspects after finding a woman dead in the back yard of a home and a a bound man in the bathtub inside.

Lashay R. Young-Beard, 25, was found dead at the scene when police responded to a call of shots fired at 6.35pm on Monday in Kokomo, Indiana.

As police searched the residence, they found a 24-year-old man who was bound hand and foot and gagged with duct tape.

The man, whose identity has not been publicly released, told cops that he had been held captive inside the home for 11 days, according to a police press release.

The male victim went on to say that he had been battered and tortured with scalding water during his involuntary confinement.

The individuals responsible for the kidnapping and torture were acquaintances of both the male victim and Young-Beard, he told police.

Young-Beard was pronounced deceased at the scene by Howard County Coroner. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

‘Part of what’s worst for me is thinking she laid out there in that yard. That’s the hardest part. She laid out there in that yard,’ Young-Beard’s mom Christine Young told WTTV.

The mother said her daughter had a good heart, she was a sweet girl, and hard worker.

She added that Young-Beard did have her struggles but her parents always loved her.

Police have not yet publicly revealed a motive or the identity of any suspects.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers anonymously for a potential cash reward at 1-800-262-TIPS.