Deadly SARS 2.0 may have originated in a bat cave 16 YEARS AGO

The deadly coronavirus currently sweeping the world may have originated in a bat cave first discovered by Chinese scientists 16 years ago, experts suggest.

Researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology were the first to link SARS and bats for the first time during a study in 2004 after raiding a cave in Yunnan province.

They took samples of wild bat droppings and found they were carriers of hundreds of different types of coronaviruses.

The virologist who led the research, Shi Zhengli, has now revealed one of the strains is almost identical to the one currently ravaging China.

She cross-referenced the genome sequence of COVID-19, as it’s now officially known, with the 2004 results and found it was a 96 per cent match to a virus found in the droppings of horseshoe bats.

COVID-19 has killed more than 1,000 people and infected over 45,000 worldwide since the epidemic began in late December.

Scientists believe it was first transmitted to humans from animals at controversial slaughter to order markets in Wuhan city, the outbreak’s epicentre.

But they have been unable to pin down exactly which animal first passed it on. Bats are known carriers of coronaviruses so they have been highlighted as a possible culprit, along with snakes and pangolins.

The exact location of the cave in the 2004 study has been kept under wraps, but it’s said to be somewhere in Yunnan, at least 1,000miles (1,700km) from Wuhan.

Professor Shi and her team made the unusual discovery that 3 per cent of people living near the Yunnan cave had developed immunity to the viruses.

She said this proved the strains can and have infected humans in the past, and that immunising people against them was possible.

Horseshoe bats were one of four bat species studied over a five-year period after Professor Shi’s team returned to the cave for a second study in 2005.

David Quammem, author of Spillover: Animal Infections and the Next Human Pandemic, told The New York Times: ‘It was Ms Shi and her collaborators who, back in 2005, showed that the SARS pathogen was a bat virus that had spilled over into people,’

‘Ms Shi and colleagues have been tracing coronaviruses in bats since then, warning that some of them are uniquely suited to cause human pandemics.

‘In a 2017 paper, they set out how, after nearly five years of collecting faecal samples from bats in the Yunnan cave, they had found coronaviruses in multiple individuals of four different species of bats, including one called the intermediate horseshoe bat, because of the half-oval flap of skin protruding like a saucer around its nostrils.’

‘Ominously, the findings revealed the COVID-19 strain sourced to Wuhan was’ distinct from all other coronaviruses’.

‘In this sense, 2019-nCoV is novel — and possibly even more dangerous to humans than the other coronaviruses.’

Despite her pioneering research into coronaviruses, Professor Shi has been blamed by many in China for causing the latest outbreak.

In recent weeks, she has been the subject of conspiracy theories that COVID-19 escaped from her lab the Institute of Virology in Wuhan city.

‘Work like this usually gets plaudits and praise, and sure enough Shi moved into the limelight. But for all the wrong reasons,’ the South China Morning Post reported earlier this month.

‘Daily internet searches for Shi’s name increased 2000 times (in the wake of the outbreak), yet most posts on China’s internet and social media about her were negative. Some people called Shi the ‘mother of the devil’.

Prof Shi has vehemently denied the allegations. Last week, according to the SCMP, she sent a message to her friends on social media site WeChat.

‘I swear with my life (the virus) has nothing to do with the lab,’ she wrote.