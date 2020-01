Deadly tiger shark gently takes a fish from the hand of a free diver

This is the terrifying moment a diver hand-feeds a deadly tiger shark in the Atlantic ocean.

Fearless free diver Dante Weston had the underwater close encounter with the huge predator near Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas on January 16.

The stunning footage captures the shark swimming slowly towards Mr Weston who is holding a metal box full of food.

As the shark approaches, the diver reaches in and grabs a fish.

Mr Weston then extends his arm towards the shark and shakes the fish around before the shark opens its mouth and bites down.

Mr Weston moves backwards, allowing the shark to get fully into the camera shot.

As if feeding the terrifying beast wasn’t enough, he then grabs it by its nose to guide it away.

Tiger sharks have caused 31 deaths worldwide, making them the second deadliest shark in the world, according to 2017 figures.

There were 2,785 unprovoked shark attacks around the world between 1958 and 2016, International Shark Attack File statistics suggest.

A total of 439 of these attacks were fatal.

Underwater photographer and videographer Szilard Janko – who took the mesmerizing clip – said: ‘Each shark has a different personality.

‘This one very gently takes the fish out of the hand and then is gently redirected to swim away.

‘These sharks are not the vicious man eaters that Hollywood movies make them seem, but at the same time we have to remember that they are wild animals while free diving with them.’