Deadly weekend of cartel violence in Mexican state of Guanajuato leaves 48 dead, including boy, 6

A six-year-old boy was among 48 people who were assassinated in a fresh wave of cartel violence in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato over the weekend.

The child, whose name was not released by authorities, was dining at a sidewalk stand on Saturday night when at least 10 gunmen fired 40 shots, also killing his pregnant mother and father.

Friday, by far, was the state’s deadliest day this year, with 22 reported assassinations.

Among the victims were nine people killed by a group of armed men aboard three vehicles at a highway service stop in city of Villagrán at 9pm. Two of the victims were female employees.

Cops found six of the dead inside a nearby restaurant. Images of the gang attack showed three others lying dead on the ground outside.

Saturday night’s massacre took place at approximately 9pm local time in the city of Celaya. Gunmen engaged authorities for 15 minutes, leaving eight people dead, including the boy and his family.

The shooting also claimed the life of an elderly person who was walking to a local bodega to purchase bread.

A unit of National Guardsmen were met with fire as they arrived at the scene before the gunmen escaped, according to Mexican news outlet Proceso.

In a separate Saturday shooting, a police officer was killed by an armed group while he was riding his bicycle in Celaya moments after completing his shift.

Responding to a Sunday morning shooting a home in the municipality of León, cops found six people shot, including five who died. One of victims, a woman, died while being transported to a local hospital.

Police reports said the massacre took place inside a residence that served as a stash house for local drug dealers in the neighborhood of San José de Cementos.

Investigators also confiscated an unspecified amount of marijuana and an AK-47.

Local media outlets reported that the incident was the result of a turf war between two groups.

No arrests have been attributed to any of the weekend killings.

Security forces, however, did apprehend 29 suspects tied to Mexico’s most powerful criminal organization, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, and its main rival, the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel, during a series of operations last week.

Warring cartels have played a role in the 301 murders reported during the first 26 days of 2020.

Government data showed a record 3,540 people were murdered in Guanajuato in 2019, making it the deadliest state in the country.