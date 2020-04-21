Death in Paradise cast: Who is Sophie Colquhoun? Who did she play in Death in Paradise?

DEATH IN PARADISE is streaming on the BBC iPlayer now and fans of the detective drama have been binge-watching the series from the very beginning. The actress Sophie Colquhoun starred in season three of Death in Paradise but who is she and who did she play?

Over the past nine years of Death in Paradise, there have been several different Detective Inspectors on the island of Saint Marie and countless guest appearances. Sophie Colquhoun starred in season three alongside Kris Marshall Express.co.uk has everything you need to know about her time on Death in Paradise.

Who is Sophie Colquhoun? Sophie Colquhoun is an English actress from Liverpool. Death in Paradise viewers may recognise her from her role as Cynthia in Plebs. In Plebs, she starre alongside Tom Rosenthal, Karl Theobald and Ellie Taylor. Colquhoun is also well known for her role was Gemma Kensington in E!’s The Royals.

Back in 2011, she played the role of Ava In EastEnders: E20, India in Switch and Ruby Williams in Some Girls. Colquhoun currently lends her voice to Frankie in Thomas and Friends, which also includes the voices of Hugh Bonneville, Sir John Hunt and Eddie Redmayne. Her other television credits include Toast of London, Blandings, Cuckoo, Law and Order, Holby City and The IT Crowd. Colquhoun has also appeared in numerous films, most recently as Lousie in Tango One.

In 2011, she played the role of Bonnie in CaptaiN America: The First Avenger, starring alongside Chris Evans, Dominic Cooper and Sebastian Stan. In the same year, she played the role of Susie in The Inbetweeners Movie. She later played the role of Kate in Freaks of Nature and Emma in Anti-Social.

Who did Sophie Colquhoun play in Death in Paradise? Sophie Colquhoun starred as Helen Walker in Death in Paradise in 2014. Colquhoun guest-starred as Helen in season three, episode four titled Ye of Little Faith. Helen was an air hostess, who’s colleague, Natasha Thibert (played by Félicité Du Jeu), had died. Detective Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his team were called to the hostess’s hotel to investigate her death and it appeared she had been poisoned during the crew’s overnight stay in Saint Marie.

Unfortunately, there was a lack of evidence at the scene and Goodman and his team had to question all of her colleagues, including Helen. Helen was the girlfriend of pilot Adam Frost (Raza Jaffrey) and had become suspicious that Adam and Natasha had been having an affair, which later proved to be true. Helen laced postal stamps with a deadly poison, knowing Natasha would use the stamp to mail a postcard home. By the time Natasha licked the stamp and succumbed t the poison Helen was already on a flight home giving her, what she believed to be, a solid alibi. However, Helen’s cover-up was no match for Goodman and his team. The synopsis for the episode reads: “DI Goodman and his team are introduced to the jet-setting world of airline pilots and cabin crew when an air stewardess is discovered poisoned in her hotel bedroom. “Will Humphrey and his team manage to unravel the mysteries at the heart of this seemingly impossible murder?”

