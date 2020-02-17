Death sentence overturned for Texas man accused of…

Texas’ highest criminal court on Wednesday overturned the death sentence of a man who was convicted of capital murder for shooting five people, including his mother and aunt.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not reverse Charles Brownlow’s conviction in the 2013 slaying of Luis Gerardo Leal-Carrillo, a convenience store clerk, but in its opinion, the court says the trial jury in North Texas’ Kaufman County wasn’t properly told how to determine whether Brownlow had an intellectual disability.

Brownlow was arrested in October 2013 after a series of killings in Terrell, about 25 miles east of Dallas.

He was accused of having killed his mother, Mary Brownlow, 61, and setting her body on fire in her home, then shooting other people in the area, including his aunt, Belinda Walker, 55; Jason Michael Wooden, 33; Kelleye Lynnette Sluder, 30; and Luis Gerardo Leal-Carrillo, 22.

He was ultimately tried and convicted for the death of Leal-Carrillo.

Experts during Brownlow´s sentencing testified that he had tested as intellectually disabled when he was five years old and that he had been diagnosed with several psychological disorders.

The appeals court says the judge and prosecutors applied the state standard correctly at the time of his May 2016 sentencing, but the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2017 opinion that rejected that standard, requiring a new hearing.

The Kaufman County district attorney´s office declined to comment Wednesday on whether prosecutors would seek a new hearing since the case is pending.

A conviction of capital murder in Texas carries either a death sentence or mandatory life in prison without parole.

The 2013 footage from the eatery obtained by NBC DFW shows a hostess escorting the Brownlow dressed in a sports jersey with No. 32 across the front to a table.

After exchanging a few inaudible words with the staffer, Brownlow walked out after refusing to order food or even sit down.

Manager Eric Fragoso said that had Brownlow decided to open fire on his way out.

The rampage would have claimed many more victims because the restaurant was packed with dinner crowds at the time.

The murderous attacks began at the homes of Belinda and Robert Walker. He said he arrived home to find his wife lying on the floor of his 15-year-old son’s room.

‘I just went in calling my wife’s name and she never did answer,’ Robert Walker said.

About 30 minutes later, fire units responded to a blaze at Mary Brownlow’s house a few blocks away. When the fire was extinguished, crews found her body in the smoldering wreckage.

Later that night, police responded to a report of a shooting at another home and found Wooden and Sluder dead.

Brownlow’s brother, Terrence Walker, said Brownlow struggled with addiction and ‘always wanted to take something that wasn’t his.’ He said Brownlow had been living at their mother’s home and that she continued to look after him.

‘I was hoping my mom would open her eyes and realize that she needed to let him grow up, put him out,’ said Walker.

Brownlow’s criminal record dates back to 1995 and includes convictions for drug possession, burglary and assaulting a family member in 2011.