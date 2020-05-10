Death toll could hit 350,000 by end of June, model shows

There could be 350,000 coronavirus-related deaths by the end of June if all states lift stay-at-home orders and allow businesses and restaurants to reopen, according to a new COVID-19 model.

The ominous forecast from the University Of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School model accounts for all states full reopening and lifting lockdown measures immediately as individuals still choose to maintain their current social distancing practices.

In comparison, the model predicts that nearly 160,000 deaths will occur by the end of June if people maintain social distancing but all states only partially reopen by lifting emergency declarations, stay-at-home orders and school closures.

The model’s best case scenario, which is still worse than the 100,000 fatalities President Donald Trump has suggested, predicts the death toll will climb to 115,000 in the next two months.

This scenario accounts for people still choosing to social distance and each state maintaining the lockdown measures that were in place until April 30 before the majority of states started partially reopening.

According to the model, there could be 7.7 million infections across the country by the end of June if all states reopen, 3.2 million if states partially reopen and 2.2 million if lockdown restrictions are maintained.

Currently, more than 72,000 people have now died from the coronavirus and there are more than 1.2 million infections across the country.

In addition to death and infection predictions, the Wharton model also forecasts the economic effects of states choosing to reopen.

The model forecasts a total of 18.6 million job losses by the end of June and a 11.6 percent drop in the GDP compared to 2019 if strict lockdowns across the US are maintained.

In comparison, there could be 11.3 million job losses and a 10.7 percent drop in GDP if states only partially reopen and 500,000 job losses and a 10.1 percent GDP decline if all completely reopen.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks as the coronavirus pandemic caused business to close. The official unemployment rate for April is due to be released on Friday and economists are predicting it could be as high as 20 percent.

As the majority of states lift restrictions and allow businesses to reopen, public health experts warn that a failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to a spike in deaths.

Experts also warn that apart from epicenter New York, data shows the rest of the US is moving in the wrong direction with new confirmed infections per day exceeding 20,000 and deaths per day are well over 1,000.

The densely packed New York area, consisting of about 20 million people, has been the hardest-hit corner of the country and accounts for at least one third of US deaths. As of Wednesday morning the state had more than 321,000 positive cases, and the number of deaths had risen to 19,977.

When the still locked-down area is included in the Wharton model forecast, new infections in the US appear to be declining, according to an AP analysis. It found that the five-day rolling average for new cases has decreased from 9.3 per 100,000 people three weeks ago on April 13 to 8.6 on Monday.

But subtracting the New York area from the analysis changes the story. Without it, the rate of new cases in the US increased over the same period from 6.2 per 100,000 people to 7.5.

Data dedicated to tracking how fast COVID-19 is spreading across each state shows that all but seven states appear to have slowed the spread.

According to the Rt.Live data, those include, Kentucky, which has 5,822 cases and 275 deaths; Wisconsin with 8,566 cases and 353 deaths; South Dakota with 2,780 cases and 29 deaths; Iowa with 10,392 cases and 219 deaths; Kansas with 5,671 cases and 161 deaths; Minnesota with 8,590 cases and 485 deaths; and Nebraska, which currently has 6,374 cases and 78 deaths.

Rt.Live uses current infection data to track the reproduction rate of the virus in each state over time.

The site uses an Rt – or effective reproduction – metric, which shows the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person.

The data indicates the virus will spread quickly if the Rt is above 1.0. If the Rt falls below 1.0 in a state, it means the virus is showing signs of slowing down.

The Rt model shows the most likely Rt value for each day and the interval of values that Rt might actually be.

This can vary for states depending on the amount of data available and if they have fewer cases than other states.

While the daily number of new deaths in the New York metropolitan area has declined markedly in recent weeks, it has essentially plateaued in the rest of the US.

Pockets of America far from New York City are seeing ominous trends.

Deaths in Iowa surged to a new daily high of 19 on Tuesday and 730 workers at a single Tyson Foods pork plant tested positive. On Monday, Shawnee County, home to Topeka, Kansas, reported a doubling of cases from last week on the same day that business restrictions began to ease.

Gallup, New Mexico, is under a strict lockdown until Thursday because of an outbreak with guarded roadblocks to prevent travel in and out the town and a ban on more than two people in a vehicle.

It comes as a newly revised coronavirus model doubled its predicted US death toll to nearly 135,000 by August as social-distancing measures for quelling the pandemic are increasingly relaxed across the country.

Researchers say the ominous new forecast from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation reflect ‘rising mobility in most US states’ with an easing of business closures and stay-at-home orders expected in 31 states by May 11.

President Donald Trump, asked about the projections before traveling to Arizona to visit a mask factory, disputed the accuracy of models in general and said keeping the economy closed carries deadly costs of its own, such as drug abuse and suicide.

‘We have to get our country open,’ Trump said.

Dr Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she and colleagues keep warning governors against ‘skipping phases’ in federal guidelines recommending that business and other institutions, like schools, be reopened in phases.

‘We don’t want to see serious illness and mortality increase,’ Dr Birx said.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been recorded admitting that reopening Texas amid the coronavirus pandemic will lead to more infections.

Abbott announced in a media briefing last week that the state would ‘strategically’ allow businesses such as malls, movie theaters and restaurants to run at 25 per cent capacity and said ‘it’s only logical to see there would be an increase in the number of people that test positive’.

But in a Friday call with lawmakers Abbott directly linked the reopening to the spread of COVID-19, while stating that his goal was not to eliminate the disease but only get the number of reported cases reduced.

‘How do we know reopening businesses won’t result in faster spread of more cases of COVID-19?’ Abbott is heard asking in the audio obtained by The Daily Beast.

‘Listen, the fact of the matter is pretty much every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening—whether you want to call it a reopening of businesses or of just a reopening of society—in the aftermath of something like this, it actually will lead to an increase and spread. It’s almost ipso facto.’

The authenticity of the conversation, first reported by The Quorum Report, with members of the state legislature and Congress was confirmed by the governor’s spokesperson.

In the recording Abbott goes on to admit that he is not aiming to eradicate the virus in the state and knows that allowing people to gather again will cause the infection rate to spike.

‘The more that you have people out there, the greater the possibility is for transmission,’ Abbott continued. ‘The goal never has been to get transmission down to zero and never can be to keep transmission down to zero.’

He added: ‘There’s always going to be, with a rapidly transmittable disease like this, there will always be a level of transmission. And even when you have an immunization come out, there will be a transmission rate for COVID-19.’

Texas shutdown March 20 and from Friday Abbott will allow beauty salons to reopen. Next Friday gyms can reopen.

Despite earlier stating that the actual infection rate is likely to increase, Abbott stated that his priority was to see a decrease in the number of people who test positive.

‘The goal is to reopen using strategies that are proven strategies that can continue to contain the spread of COVID-19,’ Abbott explained. ‘These are strategies that have been proven effective in the state of Texas for the past month and a half.

‘This may come up in answer to a future question, but the main thing that we look for—and this is the primary number that I’ve seen doctors and epidemiologists use—is that what we want to see is a reduction in the percentage of people who test positive.

‘If we can continue to achieve that, that means that we have COVID-19 under the control that we need. And that’s what we’re looking to achieve.

As of Tuesday the total number of Texans tested was 427,210. Active cases were 15,372. The recovery count was 16,791. Confirmed hospitalizations were 1,888.

Abbott has focused on having a thousand more people recovered than active cases. In a media briefing Tuesday he said the trend in more recoveries than active cases was going for the fourth day in a row.

Texas Democratic Party Executive Director Manny Garcia said in a statement: ‘Republicans are not here to protect you or your family. Governor Abbott finally admitted that prematurely opening Texas is going to lead to more cases and more deaths. Republicans are putting our families’ lives at risk so their billionaire donors can get richer. What Texas Republicans say in public yet again doesn’t match what they say in private.

‘It is absolutely shameful Governor Abbott won’t face the press, take the tough questions, and admit the deadly risks of his decisions. He knew people would die after reopening Texas and now he needs to own it.’

Progress Texas responded in a statement: ‘Gov. Abbott is trying to normalize an increase in cases to make people think the illnesses and deaths are not surprising. He wants to say this isn’t news. Really?

‘There is no bigger news than a government leader confessing to us that there will be an increase in illnesses and deaths from his actions. Texans are concerned for their families, neighbors, and communities, yet Gov. Abbott plows ahead while following orders from Donald Trump.’

A representative for Abbott said the governor has maintained his stance from the audio since the beginning, adding that ‘as we begin to open up, we will see flare ups, whether we open now or three months from now’.

The spokesperson, John Wittman added: ‘The key is ensuring we are able to contain that spread, which is where contact tracing comes into play.’

However in past interviews Abbott had claimed the increase in infection rate would be because of increased testing.

In one interview Abbott said that ‘when you begin to reopen, there can be spikes or increases in those who test positive for COVID-19’. ‘This is nothing to be worried about,’ he said. ‘In part, because we will be doing far more testing in the future than we have in the past and that alone will identify more people testing positive.’

In Texas Wednesday morning there were 33,912 coronavirus cases and 925 deaths.

Dallas and Harris–Houston counties were worst affected with more than 4,000 cases and Harris-non-Houston county had more than 3,000 cases.

It was closely followed by Tarrant, Bexar, Fort Bend and El Paso counties which all had more than one or two thousand cases.

The reopenings come after protests from people claiming the lockdowns are a violation of their rights.