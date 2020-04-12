Death toll from COVID-19 passes 100,000 worldwide

The death toll from COVID-19 exceeded 100,000 worldwide on Friday afternoon, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The fresh figure reached 100,376 as of 1:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (1730 GMT), an interactive map maintained by the CSSE showed.

According to the data, a total of 1,650,210 cases have been recorded around the globe. Italy has seen the most deaths, which stood at 18,849 among 147,577 cases. The United States has reported 475,749 cases with 17,925 fatalities.

Other countries with more than 10,000 deaths include Spain and France.

Over 368,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered worldwide.