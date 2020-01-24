Death toll from Spain’s Storm Gloria rises to 13 as holiday resorts call for urgent aid

The death toll from Spain’s Storm Gloria has risen to 13 and three people remain missing as Balearic island resorts call for urgent help to repair wide-spread damage ahead of holiday season.

Searches were continuing on the island of Ibiza on Friday for Ben Garland, 25, after his jacket was found floating in the ocean.

Meanwhile shocking pictures emerged of the damage caused in Ibiza and nearby Mallorca just weeks before the start of the tourist season.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez visited the worst-hit areas where beaches have been wiped out, promenades destroyed and cafes and restaurants by the sea severely damaged by the huge waves and gale-force winds.

The mayors of holiday resorts such as Cala Rajada, Cala Millor, Portocolom, Portocristo, s’Illot, Cala Rajada, Sant Llorenç, Son Servera, Manacor and Capdepera are worried that the trail of destruction will seriously affect how many holidays are sold at a time when hotels and tour operators are negotiating the sale of places.

They are calling for urgent aid and want the worst-hit resorts declared catastrophic zones so that extra money can be allocated towards the massive repair bill likely to run into millions of euros.

The Mayor of Son Servera, Natalia Troya said: ‘The beach at Cala Millor has practically disappeared. There is one month left before the start of the season, this is when the places are sold and tour operators ask for sun and beaches.’

Waves as high as 12ft swept away the sand in numerous resorts, flooded houses and tourist businesses, left huge boulders on the seafront and splattered walkways and promenades with mud and pebbles.

Restaurant furniture was smashed up and umbrellas and sunbeds flung into the sea.

Pedro Sánchez promised to activate from this Friday, without waiting for the Council of Ministers, all the mechanisms at his disposal to give a response to the people and businesses affected by the storm in Mallorca.

‘We will spare no resources,’ he has promised.

‘I didn’t want to miss the opportunity to be in Mallorca and confirm the Government’s commitment to solve the situation that is happening at the door of the tourist season.’

Meanwhile more images showed the damage on the Costa Blanca in Spain – with a swimming pool left dangling precariously over the ocean.

The images were taken in the towns of Denia and Javea, both in the southeastern Spanish province of Alicante, Valencia region, where storm Gloria wreaked havoc.

According to reports, at least 10 houses were affected on the promenade of Les Deveses, in Denia, as well as restaurants and shops.

Images show a swimming pool left with no foundation after the land below it collapsed when it was battered by strong waves in the storm.

On the El Arenal promenade, in Javea, blocks of concrete separating the walkway from the beach were moved a few metres in some cases.

Les Deveses resident Maria told reporters it was ‘a catastrophe’ as her house is by the beach and added ‘he city council did know what was going to happen. They did nothing to protect our houses and the sea destroyed them.’

Storm Gloria started on Sunday and has left a reported 13 people dead in Spain with five people missing.

The last person who died was an unnamed fisherman who was dragged by the water current in Ametlla de Mar, in Tarragona province, Catalonia region. Hours before, the body of a man was found inside his vehicle in Cabaces, also in Tarragona province.

Hugo Moran, the Secretary of State of the Environment, said to local media that the flooding is the ‘worst-case scenario’.

The Government of Catalonia has asked citizens of the towns located near the rivers Ter and Onyar not to leave their homes.

Catalonia remains on alert for strong rainstorm according to the State Meteorology Agency.

Storm Gloria caused 435 incidents in the islands: 352 in Mallorca, 52 in Ibiza, 20 in Menorca and eleven in Formentera.

In the coming days, the Prime Minister will also visited the affected areas of Valencia, Murcia and Andalucía.

In his brief address to the media, he called for ‘reflection’ and development of ‘a culture of prevention’ in addressing climate change as ‘it is exacerbating the effects’ of such weather phenomena