Debenhams ‘set to put administrators on standby to protect business’ in coronavirus crisis

Debenhams, which employs about 22,000 people, could signal a plan to appoint administrators as early as next week, according to Sky News. KPMG, the accountancy firm, is understood to be among those on standby to handle the process, reports say.

The prospective appointment would be designed to shield the company from legal claims from creditors during the coronavirus outbreak, Sky News reports.

However, it’s understood a firm decision to appoint administrators has not been taken, and it remains possible than an alternative outcome could emerge.

During the coronavirus crisis, the retailer has put the vast majority of its workforce of “furlough”, following the closure of its 142 UK stores.

80 percent of these employees’ wages – up to £2,500 per month – will now be covered for three months under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme.